“Meanwhile, major infrastructure investment and expansion are further boosting tourism inflows and hospitality demand in Sharjah. An Dh4.2 billion expansion is under way at Sharjah International Airport, where 8 new routes and 4 new airlines were introduced last year. In addition, the Dh40 billion, 1,200km Etihad Rail network connecting Sharjah with key emirates, is set to unlock more hospitality sector growth,” he added.

“Sharjah currently has 10,700 keys across 102 hotels, most of which are in the mid-tier sector, reflecting the emirate’s positioning as a mid-market tourism and business travel destination," said Ali Siddiqui, Research Manager at Cavendish Maxwell. "However, upcoming hotel supply is increasingly focusing on higher-end segments. Three luxury and upscale hotels with a total of 476 keys are planned between now and 2030, indicating a shift towards – and confidence in – more premium accommodation.

The airport is targeting 20 million annual passengers by 2027, while a Dh4.2 billion expansion is already under way. Sharjah also added eight new routes and four new airlines last year, improving access to the emirate and widening its visitor base.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.