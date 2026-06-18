He added: “Abu Dhabi’s off-plan sector continues to go from strength to strength, with 6,600 sales in Q1, supported by new project launches and robust demand from domestic and international investors. March alone saw 2,100 off-plan sales – up 208% on March 2025 – despite the month coinciding with Ramadan and Eid, when, historically, market activity slows.”

“After a record-breaking annual performance in 2025, Abu Dhabi’s residential market opened 2026 with equal momentum, with the best Q1 performance for both transaction volumes and values since records began," said Andrew Laver, Head of Abu Dhabi at Cavendish Maxwell. "However, it is important to remember that it takes several weeks for sales data to be reflected in official figures. Q1 statistics indicate sustained strong market fundamentals, but the coming quarters will be crucial in assessing any impact of geopolitical developments on real estate demand.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.