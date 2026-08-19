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Abu Dhabi to add 71,000 homes by 2030, with biggest delivery wave in 2028

Residential supply is set to rise from 409,000 units, with 21,800 due in 2028

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Abu Dhabi to add 71,000 homes by 2030, with biggest delivery wave in 2028
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Dubai: Six Abu Dhabi districts will drive 77% of projected incremental residential supply through 2030, concentrating the emirate’s next wave of development in Al Saadiyat Island, Al Reem Island, Yas Island, Zayed City, Khalifa City and Al Hudayriyat Island, according to the latest market data from the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre.

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Nine major developers account for 76% of the development projects pipeline, with high-end and mid-market apartment and villa communities forming the bulk of projects planned predominantly within investment zones.

The emirate currently has approximately 409,000 residential units, with another 71,000 units projected by 2030. Deliveries are expected to peak at around 21,800 units in 2028, according to ADREC’s Real Estate Market Report for the first half of 2026.

Abu Dhabi Region has recorded average annual supply growth of 3.3% since 2022 and now represents 79% of the emirate’s residential stock. Development projects are estimated to account for 77% of the region’s supply growth between the second half of 2026 and 2030, compared with 23% from building permits.

New lease prices rise

The supply pipeline comes at a time when new-lease prices have continued to rise, with apartments recording a 17% increase and villas gaining 9%. Within investment zones, new-lease prices rose 21% for apartments and 16% for villas.

Numbers measure the markets movement, but understanding the market requires us to look beyond the numbers, to read the trends, understand what is changing, and assess what those changes mean for investors, developers, and decision-makers. Every sale transaction, tenancy contract, and real estate mortgage across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi provides us with an understanding of the market, enabling us to track its direction and respond with greater precision. The first half of 2026 reflects a resilient market, supported by sustained demand, clear regulations, transparent data, and a balanced approach to supply and demand
Rashed Al Omaira, Director General of ADREC

Abu Dhabi recorded 233,000 active residential lease contracts during the first half of 2026, with total lease values reaching Dh9.3 billion. Lease values increased 8% year on year, while contract volumes rose 2%.

Rental units comprise 69% of occupied units in Abu Dhabi Region, according to the report.

Investment zones take a bigger share

Investment zones accounted for more than 22% of total residential stock in the first half of 2026, with approximately 72,000 units. Al Reem Island led with 27,500 units, followed by Al Raha, Yas Island and Al Saadiyat Island.

Repeat sales prices rose 20% year on year for apartments and 12% for villas, while residential unit sales across the emirate reached Dh70.4 billion, up from Dh25.3 billion in the first half of 2025.

Off-plan property dominated activity, accounting for 89% of residential sales value and 82% of transactions. Ten leading developers accounted for 90% of off-plan primary sales, totalling Dh51 billion, while ten projects generated 43% of total residential unit sales, totalling Dh30 billion.

Al Omaira said, “The largest share of residential sales value went to homes not yet built, which places the weight of our regulatory work before completion. ADREC remains focused on ensuring clarity, confidence, and fairness for all market participants, supported by reliable information, protected buyer funds, and rules that apply across market cycles.”

Hudayriyat leads residential sales value

Hudayriyat Island recorded Dh19 billion in residential sales during the first half, representing 27% of total residential sales value.

Saadiyat Island followed with Dh13.3 billion, while Al Reem Island and Al Maryah Island, operated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market area, recorded Dh10.5 billion. Yas Island accounted for another Dh7.3 billion.

Emirati buyers committed Dh21 billion to residential property during the period, compared with Dh8.9 billion in the first half of 2025. Resident expatriates and non-resident foreign buyers together accounted for 70% of residential sales value.

Cash remained a major feature of the ready-property market, with 61% of purchases completed without financing.

Offices and retail space stay highly occupied

Abu Dhabi’s retail supply reached 3.85 million square metres of gross leasable area, representing annualised growth of 5%, while occupancy remained in the mid-nineties and new-lease prices increased 9%.

Office supply reached 3.4 million square metres, up 0.3% from the end of 2025. Occupancy stood at 95% across the overall office market and the prime and Grade A segments, while new-lease prices rose 13%.

ADREC said the findings are based on registered transaction data covering sales, leases and mortgages during the first half of 2026.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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