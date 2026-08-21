Hudayriyat Island tops Abu Dhabi property market with Dh19 billion in sales

Island leads residential sales value for second consecutive quarter in 2026
Abu Dhabi: Hudayriyat Island has topped Abu Dhabi’s real estate market for the second consecutive quarter of 2026, recording Dhs19 billion in residential sales.
According to the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Market Report for the first half of 2026, released by the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), Hudayriyat Island accounted for 27% of the emirate’s total residential sales value during the period.
The figures highlight the island’s growing position within Abu Dhabi’s property market as residential developments continue to expand across the capital’s major investment areas.
Saadiyat Island recorded the second-highest residential sales value during the first half of the year, reaching Dh13.3 billion.
Al Reem Island and Al Maryah Island followed with combined sales of Dh10.5 billion, while Yas Island recorded Dh7.3 billion.
Together, the figures show continued demand across several of Abu Dhabi’s main residential and investment destinations.
Investment zones accounted for more than 22% of Abu Dhabi’s total residential stock during the first half of 2026, representing approximately 72,000 residential units.
Al Reem Island had the largest number of homes within these zones, with around 27,500 units.
It was followed by Al Raha, Yas Island and Saadiyat Island in terms of residential stock.
The latest figures reflect the continued expansion of Abu Dhabi’s residential property market, with Hudayriyat Island maintaining its lead in sales value for a second consecutive quarter.