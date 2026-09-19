Abu Dhabi's Yas Island gets new Dh6 billion community with launch of THE WADI

New Yas Island project blends parks, marina and leisure in one destination
Abu Dhabi: A new mixed-use residential development has launched on Yas Island, carrying an estimated investment of Dh6 billion. Named THE WADI, the project occupies a plot of approximately 140,700 square metres and comprises 3,950 residential units, including studios and one, two and three-bedroom apartments, alongside commercial, recreational and sports facilities, with a hotel also planned within the master plan.
The development is led by Cosmo Developments, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi based Flag Holding Group and Reportage Group. Cosmo Developments is fully managed and powered by Reportage Group, which oversees THE WADI from development and delivery through to long term management.
Conceived as a nature led destination, THE WADI draws inspiration from the UAE's enduring landscapes and the journey of water through the valleys. The project's identity is shaped by the relationship between land, water and life, reinterpreting this natural phenomenon into a contemporary community. Rooted in the UAE's natural and cultural heritage, it is designed to offer a more grounded, reflective and connected way of living.
At the heart of the master plan is a central valley extending through the development, forming the focal point for open and landscaped areas. The community will also feature pedestrian, running and cycling paths, a waterfront and a yacht marina, bringing together residential, leisure, hospitality and commercial uses in one setting.
THE WADI is located along Yas Canal, an emerging waterfront residential destination known for luxury developments, national housing projects and landscaped canal side promenades. The site sits approximately five minutes by car from Zayed International Airport, nine minutes from Ferrari World Yas Island and around 23 minutes from central Abu Dhabi.
The development will include parks and a range of sports and leisure facilities, including tennis clubs, gyms, spa facilities and dedicated children's areas, alongside restaurants and retail spaces. Its design incorporates native planting, ghaf and palm trees, water features and open pathways, with climate responsive principles such as landscaped balconies and building orientation intended to facilitate air movement across parts of the site. Selected units will include private balconies or terraces, while standard features across the residences include fitted kitchens, fully tiled bathrooms, double glazed windows, central air conditioning and parking facilities.
Andrea Nucera, Managing Director at Cosmo Developments and Group Managing Director at Reportage Group, said: "THE WADI reflects the evolution of Reportage and our approach to developing mixed-use residential communities that respond to their location, the needs of residents and the evolving expectations of the market. The project introduces a new, nature-led design philosophy that redefines the role of nature in shaping how communities are imagined, experienced and valued over time."
He added: "THE WADI is designed to contribute to Abu Dhabi's growing appeal as a destination for residents, investors and visitors, while introducing a distinctive, integrated destination to Yas Island."
Adnan Tareen, Managing Director at Flag Holding, said: "THE WADI represents an important step in Cosmo Developments' vision to create distinctive destinations that combine strong investment fundamentals with a clear sense of place. Yas Island provides an exceptional setting for a project of this scale and ambition, and THE WADI has been conceived to complement Abu Dhabi's continued growth as a global destination for living, investment and tourism. Through its nature-led design, integrated mix of uses and emphasis on quality of life, the project reflects our commitment to developing communities that create long-term value for residents, investors and the wider emirate."