Abu Dhabi's Yas Island gets new Dh6 billion community with launch of THE WADI

Adnan Tareen, Managing Director at Flag Holding, said: "THE WADI represents an important step in Cosmo Developments' vision to create distinctive destinations that combine strong investment fundamentals with a clear sense of place. Yas Island provides an exceptional setting for a project of this scale and ambition, and THE WADI has been conceived to complement Abu Dhabi's continued growth as a global destination for living, investment and tourism. Through its nature-led design, integrated mix of uses and emphasis on quality of life, the project reflects our commitment to developing communities that create long-term value for residents, investors and the wider emirate."