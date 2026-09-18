IIFA 2027 tickets now on sale: Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and more to light up Abu Dhabi

Bollywood’s biggest names return to Yas Island for a two-day awards spectacle
The stars are booked, the stage is set and IIFA is heading back to Yas Island.
The 27th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards will take over Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on January 22 and 23, 2027, bringing two days of Bollywood glamour, live performances, digital entertainment and plenty of star power to Yas Island.
Tickets for IIFA 2027 are now on sale globally, with the event marking the fourth time the awards weekend has landed in Abu Dhabi.
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The main IIFA Awards will have Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan taking charge of the stage as hosts.
And the performance line-up is equally starry, with Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor set to perform during the awards weekend.
The IIFA Digital Awards will have a different hosting duo, with Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal taking the reins. For Tripathi, the 2027 edition will mark his first time hosting an awards show.
“For an actor, there are certain moments that come with a little extra nervousness and a lot of excitement and hosting the IIFA Digital Awards for the first time is definitely one of them,” Tripathi said.
He added that moving from acting to hosting would be a new experience, particularly as the digital world continues to change how audiences discover and connect with stories.
Salman Khan is also returning to the IIFA stage, bringing his trademark star power to the Abu Dhabi celebrations.
The actor said he has been part of IIFA since its early years and that returning to Abu Dhabi holds particular significance for him.
“IIFA and I go back a long, long way,” Khan said, describing the event as a celebration of films, artists and the audiences who have supported Indian cinema.
He also highlighted his connection with Abu Dhabi and Yas Island, saying he was looking forward to performing, having some fun and celebrating Indian cinema with audiences once again.
For IIFA, Abu Dhabi is becoming familiar territory.
The 2027 edition will be the fourth IIFA showcase on Yas Island, continuing its partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral.
The event will once again be staged at Etihad Arena, bringing Indian cinema's stars and fans together for two days of live entertainment.
Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said IIFA's return reflects the longstanding relationship between Abu Dhabi and India, while also highlighting the emirate's growing entertainment and cultural offering.
Taghrid Alsaeed, Executive Director – Marketing, Communications and Events at Miral, said Yas Island had become an important part of IIFA's global journey.
One of the biggest changes for IIFA 2027 is happening beyond the arena.
For the first time, the IIFA Awards will stream live worldwide on YouTube, opening the event to audiences who cannot make it to Abu Dhabi.
The partnership is also designed to extend beyond the awards night itself, with celebrity conversations, creator-led content and behind-the-scenes access planned around the event.
YouTube's Managing Director for India, Gunjan Soni, said the partnership would bring together the global fandom around Indian cinema with YouTube's creator and video ecosystem.
In other words, IIFA isn't just planning an awards night. It is turning the event into a digital experience that audiences can follow before, during and after the ceremony.
With Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan hosting the main awards, Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal fronting the Digital Awards, and Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor lined up to perform, IIFA 2027 is shaping up as a major weekend on Abu Dhabi's entertainment calendar.
The 27th IIFA Weekend & Awards will take place on January 22 and 23, 2027, at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
And with tickets now on sale and a worldwide YouTube livestream planned, you won't necessarily need to be in the arena to join the IIFA party.