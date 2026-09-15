Recognition highlights excellence in patient safety and quality care
Abu Dhabi: National Ambulance has won the Global Recognition Award 2026 for excellence in emergency medical services, clinical governance, quality of care and patient safety.
The recognition, which covers outstanding organisations, leaders and entrepreneurs across more than 26 sectors worldwide, highlights the UAE’s growing reputation for delivering internationally benchmarked emergency healthcare.
National Ambulance, part of the Federal Authority for Ambulance and Civil Defence, has also maintained its Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation for five consecutive cycles over 12 years.
JCI accreditation is recognised as a leading international benchmark for healthcare quality and patient safety, underscoring National Ambulance’s continued focus on clinical excellence and high standards of care.
The latest award has also drawn international media attention, with Forbes and Business Insider highlighting National Ambulance’s achievement and its approach to clinical governance, patient safety, quality of care and the implementation of international standards in emergency medical services.
The recognition marks another milestone for the UAE’s emergency medical services sector and reinforces National Ambulance’s commitment to delivering safe, high-quality and internationally recognised care.