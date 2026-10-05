Abu Dhabi Chamber wins top sustainability award for groundbreaking initiative

Groundbreaking initiative earns Abu Dhabi Chamber top sustainability accolade
Abu Dhabi: Doing good for the planet can also be good for business. That is the message from Abu Dhabi, where the local Chamber of Commerce and Industry has just been given a top award.
The Chamber won "Best Sustainability Initiative" at the 10th Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards. The prize went to its so-called Sustainability Label.
The label is a tool for private companies. It helps them check how they are doing on environmental, social and governance issues, find out where they can improve, and get recognition as they make progress.
Abu Dhabi team efforts
The ceremony was organised by the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group, which is part of the Environment Agency. The award was presented by the agency's Secretary General, Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, and accepted by the Chamber's Director-General, Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi.
Companies from across the Gulf region take part in the awards, which makes the win a big deal for the Chamber.
"This is recognition of the team's efforts, but also of how the initiative helps companies turn sustainability into practical action," Al Marzooqi said.
He explained that the aim is to help businesses get ready for tougher demands from markets, investors and supply chains. And the stronger the companies are, he says, the stronger Abu Dhabi's private sector becomes.
The Chamber now wants to take the label further and make it available to more businesses.