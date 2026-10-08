Abu Dhabi Chamber signs trade pact with FICCI in Mumbai

Agreement sets up joint working groups on clean energy, digital economy, and SME financing
Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) signed a cooperation agreement with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on October 8. The signing took place at the India–UAE Business Forum in Mumbai and brought together 114 firms from the UAE and India. The agreement sets up a framework for trade, investment and private-sector links between companies in both countries.
The event was organized by the Abu Dhabi Chamber with FICCI acting as host partner. The Confederation of Indian Industry and the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry also took part. Dr. Ali bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, First Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber, signed for ADCCI. Dr. Vikramjit Singh Sahney, a FICCI National Executive Member and Rajya Sabha MP, signed for FICCI.
The two bodies will form joint working groups on clean energy, smart industry and Industry 4.0, the digital economy and smart infrastructure, investment and capital markets, and SME and startup financing. They will also help startups reach incubation and acceleration programmes in energy, fintech, healthtech and smart mobility. Abu Dhabi-based SMEs will gain access to FICCI's international networks.
Both sides will exchange trade delegations and business visits. They will also share market research, technical expertise and training, and flag barriers that hold back trade.
Ali bin Harmal Al Dhaheri said, "This agreement is important because it creates practical channels that bring our business communities closer together and give companies greater access to the information, connections and opportunities they need to turn ambition into investment and expansion.”
Vikramjit Singh Sahney pressed upon how the agreement can unlock growing opportunities across both markets. “Through this agreement, we look forward to opening new channels for companies to explore partnerships and investment opportunities, expanding cooperation across high-growth sectors, and leveraging FICCI’s extensive network to connect UAE businesses with companies and opportunities across India.”
Bilateral trade has reached $101.25 billion or Dh371.8 billion in FY2025-26. Both governments are targeting close to $200 billion by 2032. The UAE–India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), has also come into force since May 2022 and has widened the scope for private-sector investment and collaboration.
The Indian business presence in Abu Dhabi is already large. A total of 21,085 active Indian companies were registered with the Chamber as of August 2026. In 2025, 4,642 new Indian firms joined, up 38.8 per cent from a year earlier. New registrations grew at a compound annual rate of 44.6 per cent between 2020 and 2025.