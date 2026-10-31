UAE, Canada build partnership for uncertain decade

New trade and investment agreements mark a strategic shift in bilateral relations
When Prime Minister Mark Carney visited Abu Dhabi last November, he said Canada and the UAE might look as different as snow and sand, yet are deeply aligned. Eleven months later, that line reads less like diplomatic courtesy and more like a forecast.
This week, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, made the first visit by an Emirati crown prince to Ottawa. The two countries signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, a modernised defence cooperation agreement, and a memorandum on diplomatic training between Global Affairs Canada and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy. Talks on an extradition treaty and a mutual legal assistance treaty will now begin. A relationship that was friendly but modest is becoming a structured strategic partnership.
The pace has been remarkable. The two sides launched CEPA negotiations in November 2025 and concluded them in July 2026 in just 47 days. Both governments called it the fastest trade negotiation in their histories. For the UAE, it was the 38th agreement concluded under the CEPA programme launched in 2021.
Speed of this kind is no accident. It reflects political will at the top and a negotiating team in Abu Dhabi that has now completed dozens of these agreements. It also reflects groundwork. The Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement, signed during Carney’s visit, entered into force in May and gives investors on both sides clear, binding rules. Investment pacts usually come before trade deals. That is exactly what followed.
Once fully implemented, the CEPA will cut or remove tariffs on more than 99 percent of current Canadian exports to the UAE. It also tackles non-tariff barriers and opens services such as engineering and environmental work. Canada expects it to roughly double two-way trade within a decade.
For Ottawa, the logic is plain. US tariffs have hit the Canadian economy hard, and efforts to reach a new arrangement with Washington have stalled. Carney has pledged to double Canada’s non-US trade over the next decade. That goal needs partners with capital, demand and reach into fast-growing markets.
The UAE offers all three. It is already Canada’s largest export market in the Middle East and a major buyer of Canadian vehicles, parts and machinery. Last November, it committed up to $50 billion in investment in Canada, with energy, artificial intelligence, critical minerals and infrastructure among the priorities. More than 150 Canadian companies already operate in the Emirates.
For the UAE, the partnership with Canada fits a wider strategy. The CEPA programme is designed to widen the country’s trade map and reduce dependence on any single market or route. Canada brings food production at scale, aerospace and engineering skills, deep capital markets, and some of the world’s largest reserves of critical minerals.
Emirati capital is already there. Nova Chemicals in Calgary is now part of Borouge International, co-owned by Abu Dhabi’s XRG. DP World runs terminals at the Port of Vancouver, Canada’s main gateway to Asia. These are long-term bets, not short-term portfolio moves.
There is also a geopolitical logic. Recent disruption around the Strait of Hormuz has shown how exposed Gulf supply chains can be. A country that wants to remain a global hub needs ties that are diverse and durable. A G7 economy with a stable legal system and both Atlantic and Pacific coastlines is a valuable addition to that network.
Signatures, however, are only the beginning. The harder work starts now. Bilateral non-oil trade reached about $4.2 billion in 2025, up roughly a fifth on the year before. That is real growth, but still small for two economies of this size. The agreement still needs ratification by Canada’s Parliament, and investment pledges only matter when they become projects.
Four areas stand out.
The first is critical minerals. Canada has the resources but limited processing capacity. The UAE has capital and industrial ambition. Joint investment in processing, not only extraction, would serve both countries and the energy transition.
The second is food security. Canadian grains, pulses and seafood are a natural match for a UAE that imports most of its food. Long-term supply arrangements, backed by Emirati logistics, could become one of the agreement’s most tangible results.
The third is artificial intelligence. The UAE is among the world’s most advanced adopters of AI. Canada has world-class research talent and abundant clean power. Partnerships on data centres and applied AI could link these strengths.
The fourth is people. Students, engineers and entrepreneurs moving between the two countries will sustain the relationship long after the headlines fade.
Middle powers have fewer guarantees than they once did. The trading order of the last 30 years is fragmenting, and large economies are using tariffs as tools of pressure. The countries that do well will be those that build many reliable partnerships rather than leaning on one.
The UAE understood this early, which is why its CEPA network has grown so quickly. Canada is now reaching the same conclusion. Snow and sand may look like opposites, but both are open, trade-dependent economies with a stake in stability and a preference for practical deals over grand rhetoric.
This week’s agreements give that shared outlook a legal frame. The task now is to fill it with real trade, real investment and real projects. If that happens, the past week may be remembered as the moment a quiet friendship became a strategic partnership.