Gangster Goldy Brar tops Canada's most-wanted list amid international manhunt
Dubai: Canada has placed fugitive gangster Goldy Brar at the top of its list of 25 most-wanted fugitives, announcing a reward of up to 250,000 Canadian dollars (approximately Rs163 million) for information leading to his arrest.
The announcement was made on Thursday by the BOLO Program, a Canadian public-safety initiative that works with law enforcement agencies to track down wanted fugitives.
Brar, whose real name is Satinderjeet Singh, is wanted by the Winnipeg Police Service in connection with the September 2023 murder of Sukhdool Singh Gill, 39. The reward applies to information leading to his arrest in either Canada or the United States.
The BOLO Program has appealed to the public to share credible information that could help investigators locate him.
According to Winnipeg Police, Gill was shot dead at a residence in the 200 block of Hazelton Drive on September 20, 2023.
The homicide investigation involved the Winnipeg Police Service, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Manitoba Justice and other law enforcement agencies.
On February 23, 2026, police obtained arrest warrants for Brar and Karanbir Singh. Both were charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with Gill's killing.
Police said efforts to locate and arrest the two accused had so far been unsuccessful.
Canada's announcement follows the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) decision to place Brar on its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on September 28, 2026.
The US agency has announced a separate reward of up to $1 million (approximately Rs89 million) for information leading to his arrest.
The FBI alleges that Brar is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which it links to targeted killings, extortion, drug trafficking and other violent criminal activities in the United States and Canada.
Brar is also wanted by Indian authorities in connection with several criminal cases.
The latest announcement places Brar among the highest-profile fugitives sought by law enforcement agencies in North America.
With both Canada and the United States offering substantial financial rewards for information, authorities are seeking public assistance to locate him and execute the outstanding arrest warrants.
The two reward programs are separate, with Canada's BOLO Program offering up to 250,000 Canadian dollars and the FBI offering up to $1 million.