Man arrested 7 months after Indian woman found murdered in Canada

Ghafoori detained at Toronto airport after global effort to bring him back to Canada
Dubai: A 32-year-old man has been arrested nearly seven months after his Indian partner was found murdered at a residence in Toronto, in a case police described as an “act of intimate partner violence”.
Abdul Ghafoori, a Toronto resident who had been wanted across Canada for the first-degree murder of 30-year-old Himanshi Khurana, was arrested at a Toronto airport on Friday, police said, according to Indian media reports.
Officers from Toronto Police’s fugitive squad and homicide unit coordinated with national and international police services to bring Ghafoori back to Canada.
Police did not disclose where he had been before his return.
Ghafoori has been charged with first-degree murder and legal proceedings are underway.
The case dates back to December 19, 2025, when Toronto Police received information about a missing woman in the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area at around 10.41pm.
Officers launched a search and found Khurana dead inside a residence in the same area at around 6.30am the following day.
The death was subsequently declared a homicide.
As the investigation progressed, police said Khurana and Ghafoori were known to each other and had been in an “intimate partner relationship”.
Police described the killing as an “act of intimate partner violence”.
Investigators subsequently obtained a Canada-wide warrant for Ghafoori on a charge of first-degree murder. Police also released his photograph and appealed to the public for information about his whereabouts.
His arrest on Friday brought a nearly seven-month search to an end.
Following Khurana’s death, the Consulate General of India in Toronto expressed shock and grief and said it was providing assistance to her family.
“We are deeply saddened and shocked by the murder of Himanshi Khurana, a young Indian national, in Toronto. We extend our deepest condolences to her bereaved family during this moment of profound grief,” the consulate said in a post on X.
It added that officials had been closely following the case and that “all possible assistance is being extended to the family in close coordination with local authorities”.
Ghafoori now faces legal proceedings in Canada over the first-degree murder charge.