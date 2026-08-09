Man arrested 7 months after Indian woman found murdered in Canada

Dubai: A 32-year-old man has been arrested nearly seven months after his Indian partner was found murdered at a residence in Toronto, in a case police described as an “act of intimate partner violence”.

Abdul Ghafoori, a Toronto resident who had been wanted across Canada for the first-degree murder of 30-year-old Himanshi Khurana, was arrested at a Toronto airport on Friday, police said, according to Indian media reports.

As the investigation progressed, police said Khurana and Ghafoori were known to each other and had been in an “intimate partner relationship”.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked by the murder of Himanshi Khurana, a young Indian national, in Toronto. We extend our deepest condolences to her bereaved family during this moment of profound grief,” the consulate said in a post on X.

It added that officials had been closely following the case and that “all possible assistance is being extended to the family in close coordination with local authorities”.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.