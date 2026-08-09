GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Four killed in helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro

The helicopter went down in Tijuca National Park

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Handout picture released by the Rio de Janeiro Fire Departament showing firefighters working to put out a fire after a helicopter fell, killing four people, at the Tijuca National Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 8, 2026.
Handout picture released by the Rio de Janeiro Fire Departament showing firefighters working to put out a fire after a helicopter fell, killing four people, at the Tijuca National Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 8, 2026.
AFP-HANDOUT

Four people were killed in a helicopter crash Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, including three Colombian tourists from the same family, the country's consul told AFP.

The helicopter went down in Tijuca National Park, a mountainside forest with very dense vegetation.

Firefighters confirmed the pilot and three women "burned to death" and released images showing the smoking remains of the aircraft on a steep, hard-to-reach hillside.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Diana Paez, the Consul General of Colombia in Rio de Janeiro, told AFP the three women were part of a family group who had traveled to the Brazilian city to celebrate a girl's 15th birthday. The group of six had split up because the helicopter could only take three passengers.

The birthday girl's grandmother, aunt and cousin died in the crash, and she was supposed to take a second flight later on, with her father and his partner, Paez said.

The consulate provided support to Brazilian authorities in identifying the victims, a difficult task because of the condition of the bodies.

The aircraft went down near Vista Chinesa, a replica of a Chinese pagoda known for its high-altitude vantage point, with its views of Rio from the heart of the forest.

The monument appeared in the 2011 animated film Rio.

In June, two helicopters collided over Rio and left six people dead, including American singer Oliver Tree and Argentine YouTuber Gaspar Prim.

Helicopter rides are a popular attraction for tourists who want to see Rio de Janeiro's famed sights and the natural splendor of the seaside metropolis.

Rio's mayor Eduardo Cavaliere posted to X that he has asked Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency to immediately step up monitoring to ensure the safety of helicopter flights.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

This photograph shows a fire at the site of a drone strike on a shopping centre in Sumy late at night on July 20, 2026, amid the Russian strikes in Ukraine. File photo.

Russian strikes kill one in Ukraine's northeast: report

1m read
A combo photo shows US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Trump on Iran deal: 'I'm not looking to kill people'

3m read
Police officers and forensic teams work at the scene of a small-plane crash in the Vista Alegre district of Nazca, Peru, on August 1, 2026.

13 killed in Peru plane crash during Nazca Lines tour

1m read
A female melanistic jaguar (Panthera onca) named Poty predicts the results of the FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and Scotland, at BioParque Zoo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 22, 2026.

Jaguar oracle in Rio sniffs Brazil to beat Scotland

1m read