Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 62 review: The viral body mist that still earns compliments

Some beauty trends disappear as quickly as they arrive. Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 62 has done the opposite. Years after becoming a social media favourite, this body mist continues to appear in fragrance collections, travel bags and "what are you wearing?" conversations. The verdict is straightforward: if you enjoy warm, sweet gourmand fragrances with a holiday feel, Cheirosa 62 still deserves its reputation.

Key facts

Bottom line: A sweet, sunny body mist with a distinctive caramel and pistachio scent that has become one of the most recognisable fragrances in its category.

What you get

Cheirosa 62 has also become closely associated with the wider Sol de Janeiro brand identity. The fragrance appears across several products in the range, allowing fans to layer matching body care and fragrance if they want a stronger scent experience.

The scent profile sits firmly in the gourmand category, but it avoids becoming overwhelmingly sugary. The pistachio and salted caramel combination creates an immediately recognisable opening, while the sandalwood adds a softer finish that keeps the fragrance from feeling overly rich. Independent fragrance databases consistently describe it as sweet, creamy and vanilla led, with caramel remaining one of its defining characteristics.

Rather than aiming for the concentration of a traditional eau de parfum, it is designed as a lighter fragrance that can be sprayed generously throughout the day. That makes it suitable for hair, clothing and skin, giving users flexibility depending on how they prefer to wear fragrance.

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 62 is available as a hair and body fragrance mist and shares the same signature scent as Sol de Janeiro's well-known Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. According to the brand, the fragrance combines pistachio and almond in the opening, followed by heliotrope and jasmine petals, before settling into notes of salted caramel, vanilla and sandalwood.

How it performs

The biggest reason for Cheirosa 62's popularity is simple. It smells approachable. While many gourmand fragrances lean heavily into dessert-like sweetness, this one balances vanilla and caramel with nutty and slightly woody notes, making it wearable in everyday settings.

Its rise on TikTok helped turn the fragrance into a global bestseller. TIME reported that Sol de Janeiro's fragrance line generated hundreds of millions of views on the platform, helping push the brand into mainstream popularity well beyond beauty enthusiasts.

Longevity reflects its position as a body mist rather than a concentrated perfume. Community reviews generally describe moderate wear, with stronger performance on clothing than on bare skin. Some users report several hours of noticeable scent, while others prefer to reapply during the day, especially in warm weather. Fragrance databases show respectable but not perfume level longevity scores, which is consistent with the product's lighter formulation.

In the UAE, that lighter style can actually work in its favour. Heavy fragrances can feel overpowering outdoors during hotter months, whereas Cheirosa 62 keeps its warm sweetness without becoming excessively dense. Applying it after body lotion or pairing it with the matching Bum Bum Cream can also help extend the scent, a layering approach frequently recommended by fragrance enthusiasts.