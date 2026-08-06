Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 62 review: The viral body mist that still earns compliments

From TikTok fame to everyday favourite, here's why Cheirosa 62 remains a standout scent
Some beauty trends disappear as quickly as they arrive. Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 62 has done the opposite. Years after becoming a social media favourite, this body mist continues to appear in fragrance collections, travel bags and "what are you wearing?" conversations. The verdict is straightforward: if you enjoy warm, sweet gourmand fragrances with a holiday feel, Cheirosa 62 still deserves its reputation.
Best for: Fans of warm gourmand fragrances for everyday wear
Bottom line: A sweet, sunny body mist with a distinctive caramel and pistachio scent that has become one of the most recognisable fragrances in its category.
Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 62 is available as a hair and body fragrance mist and shares the same signature scent as Sol de Janeiro's well-known Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. According to the brand, the fragrance combines pistachio and almond in the opening, followed by heliotrope and jasmine petals, before settling into notes of salted caramel, vanilla and sandalwood.
Rather than aiming for the concentration of a traditional eau de parfum, it is designed as a lighter fragrance that can be sprayed generously throughout the day. That makes it suitable for hair, clothing and skin, giving users flexibility depending on how they prefer to wear fragrance.
The scent profile sits firmly in the gourmand category, but it avoids becoming overwhelmingly sugary. The pistachio and salted caramel combination creates an immediately recognisable opening, while the sandalwood adds a softer finish that keeps the fragrance from feeling overly rich. Independent fragrance databases consistently describe it as sweet, creamy and vanilla led, with caramel remaining one of its defining characteristics.
Cheirosa 62 has also become closely associated with the wider Sol de Janeiro brand identity. The fragrance appears across several products in the range, allowing fans to layer matching body care and fragrance if they want a stronger scent experience.
The biggest reason for Cheirosa 62's popularity is simple. It smells approachable. While many gourmand fragrances lean heavily into dessert-like sweetness, this one balances vanilla and caramel with nutty and slightly woody notes, making it wearable in everyday settings.
Its rise on TikTok helped turn the fragrance into a global bestseller. TIME reported that Sol de Janeiro's fragrance line generated hundreds of millions of views on the platform, helping push the brand into mainstream popularity well beyond beauty enthusiasts.
Longevity reflects its position as a body mist rather than a concentrated perfume. Community reviews generally describe moderate wear, with stronger performance on clothing than on bare skin. Some users report several hours of noticeable scent, while others prefer to reapply during the day, especially in warm weather. Fragrance databases show respectable but not perfume level longevity scores, which is consistent with the product's lighter formulation.
In the UAE, that lighter style can actually work in its favour. Heavy fragrances can feel overpowering outdoors during hotter months, whereas Cheirosa 62 keeps its warm sweetness without becoming excessively dense. Applying it after body lotion or pairing it with the matching Bum Bum Cream can also help extend the scent, a layering approach frequently recommended by fragrance enthusiasts.
The fragrance is distinctive enough that many people recognise it immediately. Its combination of pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla has become closely associated with the Sol de Janeiro brand, giving it a signature quality that stands apart from fresher citrus or floral body mists.
Warm pistachio, caramel and vanilla scent that feels distinctive
Light enough for everyday wear in warm climates
Can be layered with matching body care products for longer lasting fragrance
Widely recognised signature scent with strong community appeal
Cheirosa 62 suits anyone looking for a casual fragrance that feels warm, comforting and easy to wear. It works particularly well for shoppers who enjoy gourmand scents without wanting the intensity of a traditional perfume. It is also a good choice if you like layering body care and fragrance to build a scent that lasts longer.
Those who prefer crisp citrus, green or classic floral fragrances may find its sweet profile less suited to their taste, while shoppers seeking all day performance from a single application may prefer a stronger perfume concentration.
Cheirosa 62 remains popular because it delivers something memorable without becoming difficult to wear. The blend of pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla has become instantly recognisable, helping transform a simple body mist into one of beauty's biggest success stories. Social media introduced many people to the fragrance, but its continued popularity suggests the appeal goes beyond online trends.
It is not intended to replace a high concentration perfume. Instead, it offers an easy, versatile fragrance that feels relaxed, comforting and unmistakably summery. For anyone curious about the body mist that continues to attract compliments years after going viral, Cheirosa 62 still makes a convincing case.
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