Why perfume can feel like a time machine

A smell can retrieve a scene you have not deliberately thought about for years. Researchers call this the Proust phenomenon, after Marcel Proust's famous literary encounter with a madeleine, and experiments suggest there is something distinctive about it. Odour-cued autobiographical memories tend to be older, more emotional and more vivid than memories prompted by words or pictures. They can also produce a particularly strong sensation of being transported back to the original moment. That makes perfume more than an arrangement of pleasant notes. With repetition, a fragrance can become part of the sensory record of a particular period of your life.