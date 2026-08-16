How smell connects to memory, and how to choose a scent that becomes distinctly yours
A smell can retrieve a scene you have not deliberately thought about for years. Researchers call this the Proust phenomenon, after Marcel Proust's famous literary encounter with a madeleine, and experiments suggest there is something distinctive about it. Odour-cued autobiographical memories tend to be older, more emotional and more vivid than memories prompted by words or pictures. They can also produce a particularly strong sensation of being transported back to the original moment. That makes perfume more than an arrangement of pleasant notes. With repetition, a fragrance can become part of the sensory record of a particular period of your life.
Smell follows unusual neural wiring. Olfactory information reaches structures closely associated with emotion and memory, including the amygdala, entorhinal cortex and hippocampus. Research reviews describe this anatomical relationship as one reason odours can become potent cues for autobiographical memories.
This does not mean a perfume contains memories waiting to be released. The association is learned. Wear a fragrance repeatedly during a new job, a long holiday or an important period at home and its smell can become one of many cues attached to those experiences. Encountering it years later may help retrieve them.
That idea has particular resonance in the Gulf, where fragrance can extend beyond a single spray perfume into layered personal and home scents. The practical lesson is simple: a signature fragrance becomes personal partly through what happens while you wear it.
Ignore the idea that there is one universally attractive note. Scent memory is personal, so begin with a fragrance you genuinely enjoy smelling repeatedly. Then consider how distinctive its structure feels to you. Testing on skin matters because fragrance develops over time, while an atomiser makes it easier to live with a scent before committing it to your routine. Layering can also modify a familiar perfume, but piling on products is not automatically better. Consistency is useful if your aim is to build a recognisable scent association.
Montblanc Signature is a useful starting point for someone who wants a recognisable perfume rather than a single dominant note. Montblanc describes it as floral and musky, opening with clementine, peony and orchid before moving through vanilla, magnolia and ylang ylang, with musk, amber and benzoin underneath. The contrast is what makes it interesting for a signature scent experiment: bright citrus at first, then creamier floral, vanilla and musky elements as it develops. Rather than judging only the first spray, wear it for several hours and notice which stage you actually want to encounter again.
A signature scent works through repetition, and a travel atomiser makes that easier without carrying a full bottle. LISAPACK lists an 8ml capacity, a glass inner container protected by an aluminium shell and a twist up spray mechanism that retracts for storage. It is particularly relevant for UAE residents who travel regularly or simply want their usual fragrance available during a long day. It also provides a sensible way to spend more time with one perfume in different settings
PHLUR's Vanilla Skin shows how layering can make a scent routine more individual. The brand lists pink pepper, pink apple and sugar crystals at the top, jasmine and cashmere wood in the heart, followed by benzoin, vanilla, sandalwood and agarwood. As a body mist, it can be worn alone or used as a softer layer in a fragrance wardrobe. The appeal here is experimentation rather than intensity: a recurring vanilla and woody thread can give different perfume combinations a familiar reference point.
Memory associations do not have to come from perfume on skin. A recurring home fragrance can become tied to a room, season or routine in much the same associative way. Bath & Body Works lists rich mahogany, black teakwood, dark oak and frosted lavender for Mahogany Teakwood Intense, with a three-wick format and a stated burn time of up to 45 hours. Its woody profile offers a different route into scent memory, especially for someone who prefers to make fragrance part of the atmosphere at home.
The science makes a good case for choosing a signature scent personally rather than algorithmically. Odours become meaningful through association, and research suggests those associations can retrieve unusually vivid autobiographical memories. Of these choices, Montblanc Signature is the clearest starting point for a conventional signature perfume because its citrus, floral, vanilla and musk structure changes noticeably as it develops. The atomiser is the practical companion if you want to keep that scent consistent across daily life and travel.
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