Tried upside-down coffee or proffee? 5 viral TikTok coffee recipes almost too pretty to drink

From whipped foam to blue lattes, TikTok redefines your coffee routine.
Your morning coffee doesn't have to be the same drink, in the same mug, every single day.
TikTok has turned the humble cup of coffee into a creative playground, with creators experimenting with frozen coffee cubes, upside-down iced drinks, fluffy whipped coffee and vividly coloured lattes.
Some viral recipes demand a counter full of gadgets, but plenty can be recreated at home with what's already in your kitchen. If your usual iced latte is starting to feel predictable, here are five TikTok-inspired ideas worth trying.
The "upside-down" trend flips the usual process, starting with sauces and creamy layers at the bottom of the glass before the coffee and ice go in. The result sits somewhere between a drink and a dessert.
You will need:
Caramel sauce
Whipped cream
Coffee
Milk (optional)
Ice
Method:
Drizzle caramel sauce into the bottom of a glass and around the sides.
Add a spoonful of whipped cream.
Fill the glass with ice.
Pour in the milk, followed by the coffee.
Stir well and enjoy.
Make it your own: Swap the caramel for chocolate sauce, vanilla syrup or hazelnut syrup.
Iced coffee has one familiar flaw: as the ice melts, your carefully made drink slowly turns into coffee-flavoured water. TikTok's fix is simple. Freeze coffee instead of water.
You will need:
Brewed coffee
An ice-cube tray
Milk or a milk alternative
Sweetener or syrup (optional)
Method:
Brew the coffee and let it cool completely.
Pour it into an ice-cube tray and freeze until solid.
Add the cubes to a glass.
Pour over cold milk or your favourite iced coffee.
As the cubes melt, they add more coffee to the drink rather than watering it down. It's also a handy way to use up leftover coffee instead of pouring it down the sink.
Make it your own: Freeze the coffee with a splash of milk, vanilla or caramel syrup for flavoured cubes.
Whipped coffee has been doing the rounds on social media for years, and it keeps coming back because it looks impressive but takes very little effort. One popular version needs just three ingredients.
You'll need:
20g instant coffee
150g white sugar
200ml hot water
Method:
Add the instant coffee, sugar and hot water to a large bowl.
Whisk for about five minutes, until thick, creamy and fluffy.
Fill a glass with ice and cold milk.
Spoon the whipped coffee over the top.
Stir before drinking, or leave it layered for a more dramatic look.
The foam also works as a topping for desserts. If the flavour is too strong, use less whipped coffee and add more milk.
Who says coffee has to be brown? The blue latte trend uses butterfly pea flower, often brewed as a tea and used as a natural colouring, to tint milk a vivid blue. Add caramel and coffee and you have a layered iced latte that looks like it came from a fantasy café.
You'll need:
Instant coffee
Milk or a milk alternative
Dried butterfly pea flowers
Caramel syrup
Ice
Method:
Gently heat the milk in a saucepan.
Add the butterfly pea flowers and let them steep for about five minutes.
Strain out the flowers.
Add caramel syrup to a clear glass, then fill it with ice.
Slowly pour in the blue milk.
Prepare the coffee separately and pour it over the top.
The result is a striking layered drink that's almost too pretty to stir.
Bonus trick: Butterfly pea flower changes colour when it meets something acidic. A small squeeze of lemon will shift the blue towards purple.
Coffee and protein shakes have become an unlikely social media power couple. The combination, known as "proffee" or protein coffee, puts both in a single glass and is easy to adapt to whatever you already have at home.
You'll need:
Coffee
A ready-to-drink protein shake or prepared protein powder
Ice
Sweetener or syrup (optional)
Method:
Prepare your coffee. Instant works just as well as brewed.
If you're using protein powder, mix it with water according to the packet instructions. If you're using a ready-made shake, simply pour it out.
Fill a glass with ice and pour in the protein drink.
Add the coffee and stir well.
Sweeten with vanilla, caramel or another syrup, if you like.
A vanilla shake with cold coffee gives you something close to a café-style vanilla latte, while a chocolate shake turns it into a mocha-style drink. Protein products vary widely in ingredients and nutritional content, so check the label if that matters to you.
Mix, match and have fun
The best part about these TikTok-inspired drinks is that none of them need to be followed to the letter. Swap caramel for chocolate, use oat milk instead of dairy, or add a pinch of cinnamon. You can even combine ideas: try a caramel iced coffee with coffee ice cubes and a spoonful of whipped coffee on top.