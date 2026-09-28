Just in case you needed a reason to celebrate your much-loved caffeine shot of the day, we’ve gone and found you one. It’s International Coffee Day on October 1 and Dubai is celebrating. This means, well, new offers to try, new brews to sip, and new decoctions to discover.

There’s everyday coffee and then there’s that coffee. Give yourself a taste of the latter with a trip to Hillhouse Brasserie, The Duck Hook, The Bolt Hole, Trattoria or The Noodle House between Oct 1 and Oct 7 and look up a menu that includes mix-ups like Terry’s Orange Chocolate Martini, JD & Coffee, Gingerbread Martini, The Coffee-Nut, Popcorn Coffee and Classic Espresso Martini. You can ask for one of them – or all, if you want to taste test. Dh35 (for one); Dh95 (for two); Dh150 (for five).

It’s free and it’s fancy at this hot spot, which is marking the day with V60 pourover tastings. The method has been concocted by head barista ‘Groove’ and sees each cup poured with practise and precision. The water is poured by hand through a paper filter, in circles. On Oct 1, you’ll get three variants to choose from. There's Colombia, grown high in Huila at 1,750 metres, left alone in a natural anaerobic ferment until the cup turns dark. There's Ethiopia, from Guji Hambela, grown past 1,950m. And there's Kenya, from Miiri, naturally left out in the sun for a while to mature.

Coffee and cake is a classic, and this International Coffee Day is bringing you an update on the old favourite. The Coffee Caramel Brownie has a dense delivery but makes up for it with a coffee caramel layer between chocolate sheets. Pair with a Cortado or Americano - a single-origin, 100% Arabica coffee from the Guji region of southern Ethiopia is served here - for that little afternoon pick me up.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.