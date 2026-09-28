Discover your coffee type on Oct 1
Just in case you needed a reason to celebrate your much-loved caffeine shot of the day, we’ve gone and found you one. It’s International Coffee Day on October 1 and Dubai is celebrating. This means, well, new offers to try, new brews to sip, and new decoctions to discover.
You are welcome.
If you want a new favourite to sip on, try the V60 coffees that join the menu on Oct 1. There’s Cuttaron from Colombia (Dh30), grown at 1,700–1,800m, anaerobic washed, alongside Burundi (Dh50), grown at 1,600–1,800m, and anaerobic natural processed.
Where: Al Quoz
There’s everyday coffee and then there’s that coffee. Give yourself a taste of the latter with a trip to Hillhouse Brasserie, The Duck Hook, The Bolt Hole, Trattoria or The Noodle House between Oct 1 and Oct 7 and look up a menu that includes mix-ups like Terry’s Orange Chocolate Martini, JD & Coffee, Gingerbread Martini, The Coffee-Nut, Popcorn Coffee and Classic Espresso Martini. You can ask for one of them – or all, if you want to taste test. Dh35 (for one); Dh95 (for two); Dh150 (for five).
It’s free and it’s fancy at this hot spot, which is marking the day with V60 pourover tastings. The method has been concocted by head barista ‘Groove’ and sees each cup poured with practise and precision. The water is poured by hand through a paper filter, in circles. On Oct 1, you’ll get three variants to choose from. There's Colombia, grown high in Huila at 1,750 metres, left alone in a natural anaerobic ferment until the cup turns dark. There's Ethiopia, from Guji Hambela, grown past 1,950m. And there's Kenya, from Miiri, naturally left out in the sun for a while to mature.
Coffee and cake is a classic, and this International Coffee Day is bringing you an update on the old favourite. The Coffee Caramel Brownie has a dense delivery but makes up for it with a coffee caramel layer between chocolate sheets. Pair with a Cortado or Americano - a single-origin, 100% Arabica coffee from the Guji region of southern Ethiopia is served here - for that little afternoon pick me up.
Available every day from 3pm to 7pm (Dh64).
Where: DIFC