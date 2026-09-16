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Dubai Comedy Festival adds nine multilingual shows to star-studded October line-up

Imad Kehdy, Bash with Tash are joining the rib-tickling roster

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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Dubai Comedy Festival adds nine multilingual shows to star-studded October line-up
Bash and Imad

Jokes hit different in different languages – and Dubai Comedy Festival, happening this October, is ready to pepper your experience with many.

Nine new shows have been added to a star-studded line-up that includes featuring Mo Gilligan, Vir Das, Jamie Lever, Munawar Faruqui, Amit Tandon, Shane Todd, Alexander Merkul, Rafi Bastos, Katherine Ryan, Zarna Garg, Neema Naz, Abbas Bukhari and more. Here are the latest names to join the roster.

Tickets to the shows, happening across Dubai from October 9 to October 18, 2026, are available on Platinumlist.

Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply click here.

Here’s who is joining the funny gang:

Oct 11: Hadeel & Maha

Clever conversations and social observations that sizzle and tickle are on the menu when Arabic-speaking duo Hadeel Marei and Maha Jaafar take to the stage.

Where: Pepperoni Comedy Club

Oct 12: Imad Kehdy

He’s had a change of countries, a change of situationship – the Lebanese comic is married – and now, a change of role (he’s getting ready to be a dad). Safe to say, Kehdy has a lot to talk about.

Where: New Covent Garden Theatre

Oct 13: Enissa Amani

Iranian-German comedian, actress and writer Enissa Amani takes the theatre of everyday life and gives it a comedic spin for this special. Want a glimpse at her brand of humour? Check out her Netflix special Ehrenwort.

Where: New Covent Garden Theatre

Oct 14: Mario Bassil, Chadi Maroun & Aline Ahmar

Something old and something new come together in this Arabic session that brings together three Lebanese comics. Expect a dash of humour, nostalgia and familiar favourites to make an appearance in this fireside chat.

Where: New Covent Garden Theatre

Oct 17: Daniel Fernandez

Do You Know Who I Am?, an English gig will take on growing up – which in any community is a field ripe for joke picking.

Where: Pepperoni Comedy Club

Oct 17: Nino Arial, Abz Ali and Noha Bashir

The night, hosted by Kris Fade, featuring international comedy star Redouane Bougheraba, French comedian Nino Arial, and Dubai-based talents Abz Ali and Noha Bashir, will celebrate one year of UAE's first official comedy club Pepperoni Comedy Club.

Where: Pepperoni Comedy Club

Oct 18: Darren Maule, Celeste Ntuli, Vafa Naraghi and Bash with Tash

South African comics are showcasing the diverse perspectives, stories and experiences of South African comedy.

Where: New Covent Garden Theatre

Oct 18: Nino Arial

When someone can take the everyday trials you face and find humour in it, you know you’ve come to the right gig. In this case, the show is in French and undertaken by YouTuber and actor Nino Arial.

Where: New Covent Garden Theatre

Oct 18: Mario Bassil

Stay for the set – the show in English requires some audience interaction and has a much spontaneity. But there’s also a special surprise in the wings.

Where: Pepperoni Comedy Club

Oct 18: John Achkar

Lebanese comedian John Achkar has also added a second performance of his latest Arabic stand-up special, Feena Nehke, in case you missed the first.

Where: Dubai Opera

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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