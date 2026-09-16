Dubai Comedy Festival adds nine multilingual shows to star-studded October line-up

Imad Kehdy, Bash with Tash are joining the rib-tickling roster
Jokes hit different in different languages – and Dubai Comedy Festival, happening this October, is ready to pepper your experience with many.
Nine new shows have been added to a star-studded line-up that includes featuring Mo Gilligan, Vir Das, Jamie Lever, Munawar Faruqui, Amit Tandon, Shane Todd, Alexander Merkul, Rafi Bastos, Katherine Ryan, Zarna Garg, Neema Naz, Abbas Bukhari and more. Here are the latest names to join the roster.
Tickets to the shows, happening across Dubai from October 9 to October 18, 2026, are available on Platinumlist.
Here’s who is joining the funny gang:
Clever conversations and social observations that sizzle and tickle are on the menu when Arabic-speaking duo Hadeel Marei and Maha Jaafar take to the stage.
Where: Pepperoni Comedy Club
He’s had a change of countries, a change of situationship – the Lebanese comic is married – and now, a change of role (he’s getting ready to be a dad). Safe to say, Kehdy has a lot to talk about.
Where: New Covent Garden Theatre
Iranian-German comedian, actress and writer Enissa Amani takes the theatre of everyday life and gives it a comedic spin for this special. Want a glimpse at her brand of humour? Check out her Netflix special Ehrenwort.
Where: New Covent Garden Theatre
Something old and something new come together in this Arabic session that brings together three Lebanese comics. Expect a dash of humour, nostalgia and familiar favourites to make an appearance in this fireside chat.
Where: New Covent Garden Theatre
Do You Know Who I Am?, an English gig will take on growing up – which in any community is a field ripe for joke picking.
Where: Pepperoni Comedy Club
The night, hosted by Kris Fade, featuring international comedy star Redouane Bougheraba, French comedian Nino Arial, and Dubai-based talents Abz Ali and Noha Bashir, will celebrate one year of UAE's first official comedy club Pepperoni Comedy Club.
Where: Pepperoni Comedy Club
South African comics are showcasing the diverse perspectives, stories and experiences of South African comedy.
Where: New Covent Garden Theatre
When someone can take the everyday trials you face and find humour in it, you know you’ve come to the right gig. In this case, the show is in French and undertaken by YouTuber and actor Nino Arial.
Where: New Covent Garden Theatre
Stay for the set – the show in English requires some audience interaction and has a much spontaneity. But there’s also a special surprise in the wings.
Where: Pepperoni Comedy Club
Lebanese comedian John Achkar has also added a second performance of his latest Arabic stand-up special, Feena Nehke, in case you missed the first.
Where: Dubai Opera