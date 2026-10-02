Cinderella Pantomime at Dubai's Mall of Emirates: Dates and tickets

The story is a tale as old as time: A young woman stuck among the cinders dreams of something more, meets her Prince Charming and finds that courage and kindness, plus a bit of theatrical magic, can change everything. This promises to be loud, silly and musical, and it's built for audiences who are willing to join in. Children get to be part of the show instead of sitting quietly in their seats, and adults get the jokes that go over the children's heads.