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Dubai Miracle Garden Season 15 opening date announced: Here’s when the attraction will reopen

Seasonal flower paradise to reopen soon with combo tickets and family activities

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
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Dubai Miracle Garden Season 15 opening date announced: Here’s when the attraction will reopen
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Dubai: Dubai Miracle Garden will reopen for its 15th season on October 8, 2026, the popular Dubai attraction has announced.

The world-renowned floral destination will welcome visitors for its new season with its signature floral displays, themed attractions and family-friendly activities.

Tickets for Season 15 are now available, allowing visitors to plan their visit ahead of the October opening.

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Dubai Miracle Garden Season 15 ticket prices

UAE residents and nationals can purchase tickets at special rates, with a valid Emirates ID required.

  • Adults: Dh70

  • Children: Dh50

  • Children under 3: Free

General admission tickets are priced at:

  • Adults: Dh100

  • Children: Dh80

  • Children under 3: Free

A combo ticket covering Dubai Miracle Garden and Dubai Butterfly Garden costs Dh140. All prices are exclusive of VAT.

Tickets are available through the official website, www.dubaimiraclegarden.com.

Dubai Miracle Garden

Dubai Miracle Garden is a horticultural attraction that transforms the desert into a vibrant floral paradise, with more than 150 million flowers in full bloom.

The garden has been recognised by Guinness World Records for its extraordinary designs and is a testament to Dubai’s vision of blending nature, innovation and sustainability.

Open seasonally from October to May, Dubai Miracle Garden remains one of the emirate’s most visited and photographed attractions, drawing millions of visitors annually.

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Dubai Miracle Garden

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