When do Global Village, Miracle Garden and Dubai Safari Park reopen for 2026/27 season?
Dubai: Some of Dubai’s most popular outdoor attractions could reopen as soon as next month, giving residents and visitors the chance to return to some of the emirate’s biggest family destinations after their annual summer closures.
The seasonal venues shut during the hottest part of the year because of the extreme temperatures, while the break also allows operators to renovate facilities, refresh attractions and prepare new experiences for the season ahead.
Although exact opening dates are usually announced closer to launch, official websites have already provided expected reopening timelines for the 2026-27 season.
Expected opening: Mid-October 2026
Global Village closed Season 30 in early May and is expected to return for its 31st season in October.
According to the attraction’s website, Season 31 will open in October 2026, bringing several months of shopping, dining, entertainment and cultural experiences from around the world through spring 2027.
Global Village first welcomed visitors in 1997 and moved to its current location in 2005. Today, its pavilions showcase regions including the Middle East and North Africa, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Americas and South Asia.
Expected opening: October 2026
Dubai Miracle Garden is expected to reopen in October after closing for the summer in May.
The attraction is currently undergoing its seasonal transformation, with upgrades and renovations to its floral structures and preparations underway for millions of new blooms. According to its website, Season 15 is expected to run from October 2026 to May 2027.
Spanning more than 72,000 square metres, Dubai Miracle Garden features more than 150 million flowers arranged in large-scale designs and displays. For an indoor alternative, the fully air-conditioned Dubai Butterfly Garden next door remains open during the summer.
Expected opening: October 2026
Dubai Safari Park is also expected to reopen in October for its eighth season.
The park’s website states that it is currently closed for the season, with tickets for Season 8 expected to become available from October 2026.
The seasonal closure allows the park to focus on animal welfare, including climate-controlled habitats and veterinary care, while work is also carried out to upgrade park zones, wildlife villages and visitor experiences.