Dubai Safari Park reopening confirmed for new season

Dubai Safari Park to reopen with new ‘Live More Wild Life’ visitor experience
Dubai: Dubai Safari Park will officially reopen on October 12 with a new brand platform, ‘Live More Wild Life’, inviting visitors to build a deeper connection with wildlife, nature and conservation.
As part of the new season, the park will introduce the ‘Royal Safari Experience’, a new premium offering created exclusively for travel trade partners.
Designed for groups of up to 10 guests, the four-hour experience will offer a more private and personalised way to explore Dubai Safari Park. It will include VIP treatment, reserved seating and private guided tours across the park.
The new platform builds on Dubai Safari Park’s growing conservation journey and follows a landmark Season Seven, during which the park became an official member of both the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) and the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA).