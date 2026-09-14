GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai Safari Park reopening confirmed for new season

Dubai Safari Park to reopen with new ‘Live More Wild Life’ visitor experience

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Visitors feeding giraffe at Dubai Safari Park. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Visitors feeding giraffe at Dubai Safari Park. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Staff-Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Safari Park will officially reopen on October 12 with a new brand platform, ‘Live More Wild Life’, inviting visitors to build a deeper connection with wildlife, nature and conservation.

As part of the new season, the park will introduce the ‘Royal Safari Experience’, a new premium offering created exclusively for travel trade partners.

Designed for groups of up to 10 guests, the four-hour experience will offer a more private and personalised way to explore Dubai Safari Park. It will include VIP treatment, reserved seating and private guided tours across the park.

The new platform builds on Dubai Safari Park’s growing conservation journey and follows a landmark Season Seven, during which the park became an official member of both the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) and the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA).

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Pune man goes out for a jog, gets hit by speeding car

Pune man goes out for a jog, gets hit by speeding car

1m read
Dubai outdoor attractions: When will they reopen?

Dubai outdoor attractions: When will they reopen?

3m read
French visitor arriving from London was arrested at Kuwait airport with 1,603 drug-soaked sheets in record narcotics bust.

Kuwait seizes 1,603 drug-soaked sheets at airport

1m read
Uptown Motor City residents raise concerns over paid visitor parking, while EDACOM says the system will improve parking availability and not affect allocated spaces.

Uptown Motor City residents question paid parking plan

4m read