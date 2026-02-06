Dubai Safari Park welcomes newborn baby giraffe Zuri

A tiny newcomer is making big strides for wildlife preservation in the UAE
Dubai: There's a new face drawing crowds at Dubai Safari Park and at just a few months old, she's already standing nearly two meters tall. Zuri, a Southern giraffe calf born late last year, represents far more than an adorable addition to the park. Her arrival signals a meaningful victory in the fight to protect one of Africa's most iconic yet increasingly threatened species.
Southern giraffes currently face an uncertain future in the wild. The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists them as Vulnerable, with populations estimated between 45,000 and 50,000 individuals, a fraction of their historical numbers. Against this backdrop, successful captive breeding programs like the one at Dubai Safari Park become crucial lifelines for the species.
Zuri, within moments of birth, she was on her feet, a critical survival instinct for giraffes in the wild. Soon after, she took her first wobbly steps and began nursing, hitting each developmental milestone under the watchful eyes of the park's zoology team.
Weighing in at 44 kilograms at birth, the young giraffe has already begun exploring her expanded diet. While still nursing regularly, Zuri now munches on hay, fresh lettuce, and browse, building strength with each passing day. Her personality is emerging too: keepers report she's particularly fond of frolicking beneath the park's misting system, a playful way to beat Dubai's heat.
"This birth exemplifies exactly what we're working toward," explains Muna Alhajeri, Director of Dubai Safari Park. The timing couldn't have been better. Zuri's arrival coincided with the launch of the park's seventh season in October, offering visitors an inspiring example of conservation in action.
Dubai Safari Park's endangered species breeding program extends well beyond giraffes. Through partnerships with wildlife institutions locally and internationally, the park works to strengthen populations of numerous vulnerable and endangered species. Each successful birth feeds into a larger conservation network, with genetic diversity carefully managed to ensure healthy future generations.
The 119-hectare facility combines entertainment with education, creating what the park calls 'edutainment' experiences. There's a tangible impact to every ticket purchased: a portion of all admission revenue flows directly into wildlife rescue, care, and research initiatives.
