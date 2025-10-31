Can IVF, biobanking save the wild? An Abu Dhabi zoo is using cutting-edge treatments to bring endangered animals back

A lot of this has to do with climate change — which is changing both the chemistry and behaviour of many animals, like the squirrels who have turned carnivorous in California, US, and deforestation, which is ridding them of their homes. It’s also negatively affected the fertility rates of various creatures, resulting in a shadow population.

If you go to India’s Sundarbans, you will find the once Royal Bengal Tiger-rich land has a definite lack of stripes. While it may have the biggest population of this kind of wild cat in the country, bear in mind that that number remains at a mewling 3,600 in 2025.

However, there’s also a real effort by humans to help save these dwindling numbers. In the UAE’s Emirates Park Zoo & Resort, for instance, breeding programmes are part of the ethos of the enterprise. The interventions have helped, with the zoo recently welcoming a baby hippopotamus named Kibbo, a baby giraffe named EID, and two baby mandrills named George and Georgina.

Animals that have benefited from Emirates Park Zoo’s efforts include the Addax, an African antelope known for its long spiral horns, which at one point did not exist in the wild. “Zoos”, explains Dr Shaaban, “had the only ones left. They came together for a successful conservation breeding programme, which meant they could be reintroduced to the wild.”

Then, there’s bio banking. “Most recently, bio banking has become a trend and how it works is that we collect biological samples from very endangered animals. The idea is to collect and store viable samples for the future, so if a species is in danger of extinction we can do propagation. There’s no need to transfer animals from Spain or from other parts of the world to bring them here to breed. We can use the material in the lab, saving effort and time while increasing success rate,” he explains.

There is also work put into addressing infertility in animals. While Dr Shaaban tells Gulf News that while in vitro fertilization isn’t currently used at the Abu Dhabi-based zoo, it is a technique that is globally used and studied. IVF in animals first saw success in 2020 when two cheetah cubs were born to a surrogate, Izzy, in Colombus Zoo.

But should humans just leave the animal kingdom alone? Not influence their habitats, not breed in captivity; allow, in other words, for nature to take its course? “Actually, animals live longer in under human care,” says Dr Shaaban disabusing us of the notion. “So, for example, in nature lions may live for 10 years; under human care, they can live up to 30 years. They also have more children.”

But all the efforts are useless if the information isn’t passed down to the next generation, he explains. Which is why the zoo is constantly piloting programmes that are suitable for many audiences in different languages and different age groups. “We offer 42 programmes in all,” he says. Of these, some are for schools – teaching kids about the practical result of their theoretical knowledge. It could be something as simple as recycling. “We don't only encourage them but we also show them how to do it. We show them the recycling machine, how we put the animal waste into it and how we convert organic materials into compost that can be utilised later.”

