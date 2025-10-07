GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Offbeat

Watch: Relief at Vandalur Zoo as missing lion Sheryaar walks back to shelter on his own

Zoo official says young lions often explore their territory before settling into a routine

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
The zoo confirmed that Sheryaar is in good health and has settled back into his enclosure.
The zoo confirmed that Sheryaar is in good health and has settled back into his enclosure.

Sheryaar, a five-year-old lion that went “missing” from the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur, Tamil Nadu, last week, returned safely to his night shelter on Monday, much to the relief of zoo officials.

According to PTI, the lion, brought from Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru in 2023 under an exchange programme, was released into the Lion Safari enclosure on October 3 but did not return to the shelter that evening as expected, the zoo said in a statement.

Search teams were immediately deployed across the heavily vegetated safari area, which covers more than 90 per cent greenery.

“To ensure the animal’s safety, five dedicated search teams, supported by veterinarians, biologists, and animal caretakers, were mobilised to monitor and track the lion,” the statement said.

Authorities also used thermal and visual drone cameras, along with over ten camera traps, to trace the lion’s movements. Food and water were placed at multiple points inside the safari to keep the animal nourished and calm.

Zoo director T. Ritto Cyriac said in a release, “We are pleased to inform that Sheryaar safely returned to the safari night shelter on his own at 4.30 pm today. Such behaviour is considered normal among young male lions as they adapt to new surroundings before resuming their routine.”

The zoo confirmed that Sheryaar is in good health and has settled back into his enclosure.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
OffbeatindiaViral Video

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

When will Dubai’s outdoor favourites reopen?

When will Dubai’s outdoor favourites reopen?

4m read
Dubai Safari Park to reopen for Season 7 in October

Dubai Safari Park to reopen for Season 7 in October

2m read
Lions maul keeper to death at Bangkok’s Safari World

Lions maul keeper to death at Bangkok’s Safari World

2m read
A zookeeper was killed in a lion attack in Thailand. Picture for illustrative purposes.

Lions maul zookeeper to death at Thai safari park

2m read