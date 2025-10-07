Watch: Relief at Vandalur Zoo as missing lion Sheryaar walks back to shelter on his own

Zoo official says young lions often explore their territory before settling into a routine
Sheryaar, a five-year-old lion that went “missing” from the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur, Tamil Nadu, last week, returned safely to his night shelter on Monday, much to the relief of zoo officials.
According to PTI, the lion, brought from Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru in 2023 under an exchange programme, was released into the Lion Safari enclosure on October 3 but did not return to the shelter that evening as expected, the zoo said in a statement.
Search teams were immediately deployed across the heavily vegetated safari area, which covers more than 90 per cent greenery.
“To ensure the animal’s safety, five dedicated search teams, supported by veterinarians, biologists, and animal caretakers, were mobilised to monitor and track the lion,” the statement said.
Authorities also used thermal and visual drone cameras, along with over ten camera traps, to trace the lion’s movements. Food and water were placed at multiple points inside the safari to keep the animal nourished and calm.
Zoo director T. Ritto Cyriac said in a release, “We are pleased to inform that Sheryaar safely returned to the safari night shelter on his own at 4.30 pm today. Such behaviour is considered normal among young male lions as they adapt to new surroundings before resuming their routine.”
The zoo confirmed that Sheryaar is in good health and has settled back into his enclosure.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox