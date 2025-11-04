GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

'Wild at Heart' actress Diane Ladd dies at 89

Ladd was nominated for the best supporting actress Academy Award thrice

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
. Diane Ladd
. Diane Ladd

Diane Ladd, the Oscar-nominated "Wild at Heart" actress and mother of Laura Dern, died Monday.

She was 89.

In a career spanning eight decades, Ladd was nominated for the best supporting actress Academy Award three times: in Martin Scorsese's "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore," David Lynch's "Wild at Heart," and "Rambling Rose." 

The news of Ladd's death was announced by Dern, Ladd's Oscar-winning actress daughter from her first marriage to Bruce Dern.

"My amazing hero and my profound gift of a mother passed with me beside her this morning at her home in Ojai, California," Laura Dern wrote in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Born in Mississippi in 1935, Southern belle Ladd appeared in many television and stage shows before Scorsese gave her a breakout role as a sassy waitress in 1974's "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore."

Lynch cast Ladd to play the murderous, vengeful mother of Dern's Lula in his surreal, Cannes Palme d'Or-winning black comedy "Wild At Heart" in 1990.

Ladd once again shared the screen with her daughter in the following year's "Rambling Rose," a period drama set in the Deep South during the Great Depression.

Ladd's other film credits included "Chinatown" and "Inland Empire."

"She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created," wrote Dern.

"We were blessed to have her. She is flying with her angels now."

No cause of death was provided.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Meet baby hippo Kibbo at Emirates Park Zoo & Resort in Abu Dhabi

Can IVF, biobanking save the wild? UAE zoo has answers

4m read
Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu in Raaz, which released in 2002.

When Bollywood horror turned into comedy gold

3m read
These perfectly timed moments reveal nature’s humour and heart, proving that the wild can make us smile as much as it can inspire awe. Winners are announced December 9. Above, photographer Stefan Cruysberghs captured this whimsical moment of a red squirrel mid-leap, appearing to surrender with arms outstretched in mid-air. Shot from a wooden hide in a forest once teeming with squirrels, the image blends humour and agility — a playful tribute to nature’s tiny acrobats and fleeting forest moments.

Wildlife’s funniest moments of 2025 – in pictures

2m read
A look at the increasingly popular Hirono Living Wild Doll

Is Hirono Living Wild Doll from China the new Labubu?

2m read