Abu Dhabi has a special place in my heart, UFC champion Dern says

“There’s honestly no better place I could have imagined winning my first belt,” Dern said inside the Octagon moments after her victory. “I’m so proud to be the first woman to win a title here. Abu Dhabi will always have a special place in my heart — it’s part of my story.”

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has always been a defining place for Mackenzie Dern — and now, it’s part of her legacy once again. Ten years after the Brazilian-American grappling prodigy burst onto the global stage by winning consecutive gold medals at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, Dern returned to where it all began — this time to etch her name in UFC history.

“It’s definitely a full-circle moment,” she reflected. “Earlier this year, before my fight with Amanda Ribas, I remember saying, ‘Imagine if I fight for the belt in 2025 — ten years after winning my jiu-jitsu world title?’ And then it actually happened — on the same day, the 25th, in the same city. You can’t script that.”

