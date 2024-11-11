Abu Dhabi: Amid a charged atmosphere and a large turnout of fans, Mubadala Arena saw the amateur competitions on Monday as part of the 16th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Athletes over 30 from leading academies and clubs worldwide competed in the white and blue belt divisions.

Bruno Barreto, coach of Commando Group Academy, said: “I’m proud of our team’s performance so far. We achieved strong results in the competitions, took second place as the best academy in the youth category, and led in the amateur events. I’m confident our athletes will continue to excel as we enter the masters and professional competitions. We’ve won the professional title twice before, and we aim for strong results again.”

“This is my sixth time attending the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. I previously competed here and won gold in 2019. Now, I’m focused on sharing my experience with the new generation, helping them achieve strong results at various championships.”

Mirsad Vilic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, who won gold in Men’s GI/White/Master 4/94kg, representing Fight Sports — Ruckus JJ, said: “This is my first time competing here, and I’m thrilled to win gold. I started Jiu-Jitsu two and a half years ago and have competed in several European championships to build the skills needed for a championship of this level. The organisation was excellent, and the competition was tough. I look forward to coming back next year.”

Leonardo De Fazio of Italy, who took gold in Men’s GI / White / Master 1 / 56KG, representing Jesters Jiu Jitsu, added: “This is my second time in the championship. I competed last year but didn’t reach the podium. This year, I focused more on training and took part in other championships. My main goal was to make it to the podium, and I’m glad I achieved that.”

“I noticed a big improvement in the championship from last year in both audience size and participation. This raised the level of competition and made this achievement even more meaningful. I’ll definitely be back next year.”

Commando Group shine

The UAE’s Commando Group emerged victorious at the Abu Dhabi World Amateur Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Athletes aged 30 and above competed in the blue and white belt divisions today, with Commando Group building on its previous day’s success and delivering an impressive performance.

Brazil’s Checkmat International took second place, closely followed by the Kazakhstan National Academy in third. This year’s amateur category competitions saw a significant increase in participation, elevating the technical level of competition as well as underscoring jiu-jitsu’s positive physical, mental and social impact.

Several dignitaries attended the championship including Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice-Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Amal Abdul Qadir Al Afifi, Secretary General of the Khalifa Award for Education; Rashed Saif Al Qubaisi, Group Chief Operating Officer of PureHealth; Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAEJJF; Rashid Humaid Al Qubaisi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Media; Dr. Suad Al Suwaidi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Khalifa Award for Education; Elena Sorlini, Acting CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports; Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAEJJF; and Omar Ali Ahmed, Director of International Relations at ADNOC.

Amal Abdul Qadir Al Afifi said: “Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to elevating its sports landscape and showcases how the capital has emerged as a global sports hub. Abu Dhabi has become a model for delivering high-level sports experiences, attracting top athletes of all ages, and fostering cultural exchange.”

Inclusive sports platform

She further commended the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation for creating an inclusive sports platform that enables athletes of all ages to hone their skills and compete in an inspiring environment. “The championship highlights the Federation’s success in promoting jiu-jitsu and expanding its influence locally and globally.

Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Director of the Technical Department at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, underscored the importance of today’s competitions, noting that the high turnout in this division demonstrates jiu-jitsu’s growing popularity in both local and international communities.

Al Menhali added that these athletes offer more than athletic accomplishments, serving as role models for younger generations by showing how Jiu-Jitsu can help tackle daily challenges and support a healthy, balanced lifestyle.”