Dubai Safari Park returns next week with a new theme, animal encounters and special tours
Dubai: Dubai Safari Park is reopening next week on October 14 for its highly anticipated seventh season, themed ‘Wild Rules’ and to celebrate, visitors have a chance to win free tickets.
Ahead of the grand reopening, Dubai’s skyline lit up with a striking flying LED screen, teasing the new season and building excitement for the adventures to come at the park.
According to Dubai Safari Park, the theme ‘Wild Rules’ is more than just a slogan – it’s an invitation for families, especially children, to step into nature’s ultimate classroom.
Studies show that spending time in natural environments can boost creativity and enhance problem-solving skills in children. Inspired by these findings, Dubai Safari Park aims to empower young minds to explore, discover, and connect with the wild.
To mark its reopening, Dubai Safari Park is preparing a warm welcome for guests and the wildness is set to spill into the city from October 10, this time on wheels.
Safari buses branded with Dubai Safari Park’s theme will roam across Dubai, offering residents a glimpse of the wild at some of the city’s most popular landmarks, including Dubai Frame, Quranic Park, Kite Beach, and Mirdif Uptown Park, among others.
Anyone who spots one of the roaming buses can share a photo on social media and tag @DubaiSafariPark for a chance to win free park tickets.
Visitors can rediscover much-loved encounters with Lemurs, Rhinos, exotic birds, and many other species, along with new options and added flexibility to suit all preferences.
This season introduces:
Fast-track access for quicker entry to top experiences such as the Explorer Safari Tour.
Private tour guide packages for small groups seeking a deeper, more personalised connection with wildlife.
The ‘Guardians of the Wild’ educational theme will also take centre stage this season, inspiring families and children through interactive workshops, wildlife talks, and engaging activities that highlight everyone’s role in protecting biodiversity.
A major highlight is the enhanced ‘Birds Kingdom Live Presentation’, which promises an even more immersive and entertaining experience for visitors.
Conservation remains a key pillar of Dubai Safari Park’s mission, encompassing breeding programmes, animal care, research, and international partnerships.
Every ticket purchased directly supports these conservation efforts, meaning each visit contributes to the preservation of wildlife.
Muna Alhajeri, Director of Dubai Safari Park, said: “We are thrilled to welcome back our guests, residents and tourists for Season Seven. This season is all about celebrating the magic of wildlife, reminding us why conservation matters, and turning every visit into a curious adventure. Starting from October 14th, animals take centre stage once again, as we continue our educational journey to inspire the next generation of wildlife advocates, all while creating unforgettable experiences for every visitor.”
Tickets for Dubai Safari Park’s new season are now available on dubaisafari.ae, including limited spots for the ‘Safari Bundle’ and Dubai Safari Park packages.
Tickets
Safari Park Pass (all day access) – Dh50
Safari Bundle – Dh117
Packages
Each package includes 10 persons:
Behind the scene – Dh1,450
King of Safari – Dh2,500
Dine in the wild – Dh2,150 (each package includes up to six persons)
