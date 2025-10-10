Muna Alhajeri, Director of Dubai Safari Park, said: “We are thrilled to welcome back our guests, residents and tourists for Season Seven. This season is all about celebrating the magic of wildlife, reminding us why conservation matters, and turning every visit into a curious adventure. Starting from October 14th, animals take centre stage once again, as we continue our educational journey to inspire the next generation of wildlife advocates, all while creating unforgettable experiences for every visitor.”