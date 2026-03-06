Dubai: Heavy overnight Israeli air strikes have left widespread destruction across the southern suburbs of Beirut, with images showing rubble-strewn streets, damaged buildings, and smoke rising from several neighbourhoods. The area, widely considered a stronghold of Hezbollah, was targeted after Israel issued an unprecedented evacuation warning covering the entire southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital.

The warning prompted tens of thousands of residents to flee the densely populated district late on Thursday, triggering scenes of panic as families rushed to leave before the strikes began. Plumes of smoke and debris were seen across several parts of the area after the bombardment.

The strikes come amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, with cross-border attacks intensifying in recent days. Lebanese state media reported multiple strikes hitting residential neighbourhoods in the southern suburbs overnight.

Emergency teams have been assessing the damage while residents continue to leave affected areas, fearing further attacks as the conflict shows signs of widening.

Video: AFP