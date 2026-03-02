Dubai: Scenes of destruction emerged from Beirut’s southern suburbs on Monday after overnight Israeli strikes targeted the area, according to Lebanese state media. Images from the aftermath showed heavily damaged buildings and debris-strewn streets across neighbourhoods long considered strongholds of Hezbollah.

The strikes came as tensions escalated across the region following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in joint US-Israeli attacks. Hezbollah said it responded by launching rockets and drones towards Israel, further intensifying fears of a wider regional conflict.

Lebanese authorities have yet to release a full casualty toll, but the strikes have added to growing concerns over civilian safety in densely populated parts of the capital.