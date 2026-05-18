Watching the pair together, it becomes obvious why Park insiders have become so attached to him.

There is something deeply comforting about the sight of a healthy rhino calf behaving exactly as nature intended: curious, muddy and completely secure beside his mother.

“He's been doing very well with his mom, she's taking good care of him,” says Miguel.

“Everything is on track for Salaam to develop into a fully grown, healthy rhino.”

Salaam’s birth is also an important milestone for Dubai Safari Park’s wider conservation efforts. The endangered southern white rhino calf is the second rhino born through the park’s breeding programme following the arrival of Onyx in 2024, underscoring the growing role modern wildlife parks play in protecting vulnerable species.

Classified as Near Threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), southern white rhinos continue to face pressure from habitat loss and poaching, with an estimated 15,700 remaining in the wild.

When Salaam was born earlier this year in April, he weighed approximately 73.5 kilograms. Today, according to the veterinary team overseeing his care, he has more than doubled in size.

"Even at 182 kgs, he’s still baby,” tells Dr Murad, laughing softly as Salaam races past Olive again.

"He's one of our most beloved residents! He's a reminder of positivity to all of us to stay strong in our conservation and in our day-to-day lives," said Dr Murad.

Dr Murad explained the enormous amount of planning and monitoring involved in Olive’s pregnancy.

Rhino pregnancies can last more than a year and require continuous veterinary supervision.

“It is one year plus gestation period. The full pregnancy period that the mother was in, was monitored from A to Z,” explains Dr Murad.

Rather than repeatedly drawing blood, the team used progesterone monitoring through fecal sample analysis.

“Trying the blood is a bit stressful to the animal, where we don't want to squeeze the animal and collect the blood every time,” he explains.

“So we decided to monitor the progesterone level in the faecal without harming the animal.”

Today, all that monitoring and preparation has resulted in a thriving calf whose daily priorities appear refreshingly straightforward: mud baths, food and staying close to mama Olive.

The veterinary team says Salaam currently consumes around six kilograms of solid food a day as he steadily continues to grow. Eventually, he will be introduced to the wider rhino group at Dubai Safari Park and then make his public debut for visitors sometime next year.

“Right now he's only with his mom, but in the future, he'll be introduced to the rest of the group here,” says Miguel.