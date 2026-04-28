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4 tickets for the price of 2? Dubai Safari Park unveils limited-time deal

‘The Kids Go Free’ offer also launched as seventh season nears end

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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Dubai Safari Park is introducing two limited-time offers as it enters the final weeks of its seventh season
Dubai Safari Park is introducing two limited-time offers as it enters the final weeks of its seventh season
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Dubai: Dubai Safari Park is giving families and groups more reasons to visit, rolling out two limited-time ticket offers as it approaches the end of its seventh season.

With the park set to close on May 31, the new promotions have been aimed at helping residents and tourists make the most of the remaining weeks, in line with the UAE’s Year of the Family initiative.

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Buy 2 Get 2 Free

Leading the offers is the "Buy 2 Get 2 Free" safari bundle, allowing visitors to purchase two tickets and receive two additional tickets at no extra cost.

The deal has been expected to attract families and groups looking for better value while planning a day out.

The Kids Go Free

Additionally, "The Kids Go Free" safari bundle allows two children aged 12 and below to enter free per family with every paying adult safari bundle ticket, making it easier for families to enjoy a full day of wildlife experiences without stretching budgets.

Both offers are available on weekdays and weekends, offering flexibility for all visitors.

Seamless experience

The park features six themed zones namely African Village, Explorer Village, Asian Village, Arabian Desert Safari, Kids’ Farm, and Al Wadi, all connected by a convenient shuttle train.

Visitors can explore two signature safari experiences, the Explorer Safari Tour and the Arabian Desert Safari, along with animal encounters and live shows such as the popular Birds Kingdom presentation, creating a well-rounded edutainment experience.

To ensure comfort as temperatures rise, the park has introduced air-conditioned shuttle trains and mist fans across key areas, helping visitors enjoy their trip even during warmer weather.

Notably, a portion of every ticket sold also contributes to conservation initiatives, supporting the protection and wellbeing of wildlife within the park and beyond.

Limited-time availability

The offers are available from April 27 online through Dubai Safari Park's official website and at the park itself.

Visitors have been encouraged to plan ahead and take advantage of the deals before the park closes for the season at the end of May.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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