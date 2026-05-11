7 Dubai outdoor attractions and free parks to visit before summer kicks in

The weather is still just about holding up for sunset walks and outdoor plans
Dubai’s outdoor season doesn’t last forever and right now it's in that final stretch before the city shifts indoors for the summer.
The weather is still just about holding up for sunset walks, picnics, playground stops and last-minute outdoor plans that don’t immediately feel like a mistake. But it’s also the time of year when many parks and attractions begin winding down ahead of their seasonal break.
The good news: They don’t disappear for good. These spots will all be back soon, later this year.
From flower-filled gardens and glowing night parks to safari experiences and easy green escapes, there’s still time to enjoy Dubai outdoors before the pause button kicks in.
So while it lasts, here are 7 Dubai outdoor attractions and free parks worth visiting before summer takes over and ones you can look forward to again when the season returns.
Global Village in Dubai isn’t closing just yet, folks, in fact, it’s staying open longer than expected, giving visitors a final stretch of time to soak it all in before summer arrives.
Originally set to wrap up its season, the popular outdoor attraction has now officially extended operations and will remain open until May 31. The timing also aligns with a festive push, with 'Come celebrate Eid Al Adha with Global Village' becoming its new seasonal spirit.
After reopening on April 20 following regional uncertainty, Global Village has bounced back, pulling in steady crowds of both residents and tourists. The extended run comes as no surprise, the destination continues to be one of Dubai’s most popular spots for easy, family-friendly entertainment, especially as the weather remains ideal for outdoor evenings.
With its mix of global pavilions, street food, live shows, and carnival-style attractions, this extra month feels like a bonus round before the summer shutdown. For anyone still planning a visit, this is essentially the city saying: you’ve got one more chance, don’t miss it.
Last day: May 31
Location: Wadi Al Safa 4 - Dubai
With its 12th season now coming to an end, Dubai Garden Glow is one of those slightly surreal Dubai attractions that feels like stepping into a neon dream you didn’t know you needed.
Spread across five themed zones, the park is packed with more than 10 million lights that turn every walkway into a glowing spectacle. It’s a bit of everything, art installation, fantasy world. And there's the animatronic dinosaur park, and it suddenly feels like you’ve wandered from a luminous fairytale into a Jurassic movie set.
Since opening in 2015, Dubai Garden Glow has grown into one of the UAE’s biggest glow-themed attractions, with over 500 illuminated installations and seasonal art displays that change the mood every year, keeping it fresh even for repeat visitors.
But this season won’t last much longer. The park is set to close on Sunday, May 31, making this your final window to catch it before it goes dark for summer. For a ticket starting from Dh73.5, it’s one of those easy Dubai nights out that feels a lot more magical than the price suggests, especially when everything around you is literally glowing.
From: Dh73.5
Last day: Saturday, May 31
Location: Zabeel Park, Al Kifaf, Dubai
If Dubai had a real-life fairytale setting, Dubai Miracle Garden would probably be it.
Home to more than 150 million flowers spread across 72,000 square metres, the world’s largest natural flower garden is preparing to say goodbye to Season 14, and it’s doing it with one final month of colourful celebrations before the summer heat rolls in.
You can enjoy a walk through Dubai Miracle Garden, observe giant floral castles, heart-shaped arches, floating umbrellas, and flower-covered displays so over-the-top they somehow loop back around to being magical.
To mark the final stretch of the season, the garden rolled out special May offers for UAE residents and families. From May 1 to May 31, families can enter for free on weekdays through Gate 3, making this one of the best-value outdoor outings left before summer officially takes over.
UAE residents can also grab tickets for just Dh30 with a valid Emirates ID, while children under 12 continue to enter free, which means a full family day out costs less than you would expect for one of Dubai’s most iconic attractions.
With Season 15 preparations already around the corner, this is the last chance to wander through Dubai’s most photogenic floral wonderland before it closes for the summer.
Resident ticket price: Dh30
Children under 12: Free
Family weekday offer: Free entry via Gate 3 only
Offer timing: Monday to Friday, 9am–6pm (last entry 6pm)
Last day: Saturday, May 31
Location: Dubailand, Dubai
Dubai Safari Park is home to more than 3,000 animals, the park brings together creatures from across the globe, including 78 mammal species, 50 types of reptiles, and 111 kinds of birds. One minute you’re spotting lions stretched out in the shade, the next you’re waving at giraffes or trying to decide whether flamingos always look this dramatic.
It doesn’t feel like a quick zoo visit. Between the safari experiences, themed villages, animal encounters, and massive open spaces, it’s easy to spend an entire day here without realising how much walking you’ve done.
But if it’s been sitting on your “I’ll go eventually” list, now’s the time. The attraction is set to close on Saturday, May 31, marking the end of its seventh season before the summer break begins.
To make the final weeks even better, visitors currently get two safari bundle tickets free when purchasing two — which means more chances to hop aboard the safari experience and see the animals up close before the season wraps up.
Ticket prices: From Dh50 (adults), from Dh20 (children)
Special offer: Buy two tickets, get two safari bundle tickets free
Last day: Saturday, May 31
Location: Al Warqa 5, Dubai
It's tucked well away in the middle away in the city, but once you get there, you wonder, 'Why don't I come here more often?'
Centred around a large man-made lake, the park has a slower, calmer energy than many of the city’s flashier attractions. It's a comfortable place, where families picnic under the trees, runners circle the track at sunset, and children immediately disappear toward the playgrounds the second they arrive.
But it’s not just a green space. There’s enough happening here to turn an ordinary evening into an unexpectedly fun outing. You can rent pedal boats and solar-powered boats on the lake, challenge your friends or children to a football or basketball match, or cycle around the dedicated track while the weather is still bearable before Dubai’s summer heat kicks in.
Entry: Free
Best for: Picnics, cycling, family evenings, paddle boats, outdoor games
Location: Al Barsha 2, Dubai
If you’re looking for a quieter Dubai park that feels far away from the city’s usual chaos, Al Sufouh Park is one of those underrated little escapes locals love to keep to themselves.
Smaller than some of Dubai’s mega parks, you are treated to tree-lined picnic spots perfect for lazy afternoon catch-ups, while children can disappear into the playgrounds and older kids burn energy on the basketball and five-a-side football courts.
And it has just the right setting, something we all need. On one side, you’ve got views of Dubai Media City’s skyline, and on the other, glimpses of the Burj Al Arab rising in the distance, making even a simple evening walk feel surprisingly scenic.
It’s the kind of park that works for almost any mood: quick family outing, quiet solo walk, low-key picnic, or just sitting under a tree pretending you’ve escaped the city for an hour.
Entry: Free
Best for: Picnics, playgrounds, quiet walks, casual sports
Location: Al Tarfa Street, Al Sufouh, Dubai
Al Khazzan Park is one of Dubai’s more relaxed family parks, near City Walk and ideal for an easy afternoon outdoors before summer temperatures climb.
The park is designed as a calming space, with its lighting, irrigation system, and electricity powered by solar energy generated on-site. Its most recognisable feature is the 40-metre blue-and-white water tank, which has become a local landmark.
For families, the main draw is the shaded playground area, where children can play while adults unwind nearby. There’s also a café-library inside the park, making it a good spot to sit with a coffee, read, or take a quiet break from the city.
While it’s smaller than some of Dubai’s larger parks, Al Khazzan Park works well for low-key outings, especially for parents with younger children.
Entry: Free
Best for: Families, playgrounds, reading, shaded seating
Location: Al Safa Street, Al Satwa, Dubai