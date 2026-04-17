Dubai Safari Park earns global recognition with WAZA membership

Move strengthens international ties and boosts conservation and education efforts
Dubai: Dubai Safari Park has been accepted as an institutional member of the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) on March 19, 2026, marking a step in its efforts to align with international standards in animal welfare and conservation.
WAZA is a global organisation representing zoos and aquariums committed to conservation, research and education. Membership places Dubai Safari Park among recognised institutions adhering to global best practices.
The development follows the park’s existing membership with the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA), further strengthening its international ties.
By joining WAZA, Dubai Safari Park enhances its contribution to global conservation efforts while gaining access to international expertise, research, and collaborative programmes. The membership also enables participation in global initiatives such as conservation funding opportunities and knowledge exchange platforms, supporting the Park’s long-term sustainability and biodiversity goals.
Dubai Safari Park is home to more than 3,000 animals from over 300 species and is one of the largest wildlife parks in the region.
The move comes as Dubai continues to expand its focus on sustainable tourism and environmental initiatives, with institutions increasingly aligning with international conservation frameworks.