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Atlantis Dubai renews global accreditation: How it was achieved and what’s next

The destination strengthens its position as a leader in animal care

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Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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Atlantis Dubai remains committed to operating at the highest global standards
Atlantis Dubai remains committed to operating at the highest global standards
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Dubai: Atlantis Dubai has renewed its accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), reaffirming its continued commitment to world-class standards in animal care, conservation, and education.

Initially awarded in March 2020, the destination remains the first and longest-standing AZA-accredited facility in the region. The recognition places it among a select group of 254 accredited facilities globally, with only 24 located outside the US.

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How the accreditation was achieved

The AZA accreditation process is known for its depth and scrutiny, requiring facilities to undergo a comprehensive and rigorous evaluation across all areas of operation.

Atlantis Dubai has completed a detailed application followed by a multi-day on-site inspection conducted by independent zoological experts. Every aspect of the destination has been assessed, including animal care and wellbeing, veterinary care, staff training, educational programmes, conservation efforts, financial stability, risk management, governance, and guest services.

The process has culminated in a formal review and interview with AZA’s accreditation commission, which has granted the renewal after confirming that the destination continues to meet the highest international benchmarks.

Backed by conservation efforts

A key factor behind the renewed accreditation has been Atlantis Dubai’s growing portfolio of conservation and research initiatives under the Atlantis Atlas Project.

In the past five years, the destination has contributed more than $500,000 to over 30 projects across the region. Marine research efforts have included extensive Dubai dolphin surveys covering over 12,000 kilometres and recording 52 cetacean sighting.

Moreover, sharks and rays have been tagged to support scientific study, along with the installation of 57 square metres artificial coral reef structures aimed at enhancing marine biodiversity.

Apart from these, Atlantis Dubai’s breeding and release programmes have supported its conservation credentials. Several species of sharks and rays, including six of those considered threatened in the wild, have been successfully bred at the facility. 73 Arabian carpet sharks and 17 honeycomb stingrays have also been released.

Maintaining high standards

Atlantis Dubai is home to more than 65,000 marine animals representing over 285 species, all supported by a team of more than 100 animal care specialists and a dedicated veterinary unit.

Animal wellbeing programmes have been built around tailored nutrition, advanced veterinary care and behavioural enrichment, with habitats continuously enhanced to reflect natural environments. 

Additionally, 36,000 hours of training have been carried out annually using positive reinforcement techniques.

What’s next

Meanwhile, Atlantis Dubai is expected to continue enhancements to animal habitats and guest experiences as part of its long-term sustainability strategy.

Recent upgrades such as improvements to dolphin lagoons and the redesigned Lost World Aquarium, signal a continued focus on innovation that benefits both animals and visitors.

“Maintaining our AZA accreditation is a significant achievement and a testament to the passion and expertise of our entire team,” said Kelly Timmins, executive director of sustainability and marine animal operations. 

She added, “We are committed to leading the way in modern zoological practices, ensuring the highest standards of animal wellbeing, and contributing to meaningful conservation outcomes both locally and globally. We look forward to continuing to inspire our guests and connect them with the natural world through impactful and educational experiences.”

With global accreditation secured once again, Atlantis Dubai is positioning itself to expand its impact through “continuous innovation, strategic investment, and global collaboration,” while setting new standards and delivering meaningful experiences.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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