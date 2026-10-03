From circus nights to curry, comedy and culture, October has so much happening
October in the UAE is when the calendar gets properly busy again. Dubai and Abu Dhabi are filling up with outdoor dinners, live music, comedy, circus shows, family days out, fitness sessions and enough food events to make staying home feel slightly irresponsible. Global Village is back, Dubai Safari Park reopens for the season, and there are concerts, brunches, art pop-ups, kids’ camps and Halloween plans to squeeze in between. You can even spend an evening floating through a rooftop breathwork session. Whatever your mood, this month has plenty worth leaving the sofa for — and several reasons to book ahead.
If coffee is essential to your functioning, La Petite Ani will have you in top shape. Its house pour is a single-origin Ethiopian Arabica from Guji, roasted in Dubai with bright peach and berry notes, a little honey sweetness and a silky finish. Pair it with the Coffee Caramel Brownie, where dense chocolate meets a hit of coffee caramel, or choose another pastry from the counter. Now, that's a sweet offer.
Price: Dh64 for one coffee and one pastry
When: 3pm-7pm
Where: La Petite Ani, Gate Avenue, DIFC, Dubai
For other International Coffee Day offers, click here.
Cooler evenings are finally making a comeback, and Sonara Camp is reopening just in time. From October 2, the desert favourite returns with sunset falconry, live performances, fire tanoura, water drummers and its signature fire show — all with the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve as the backdrop. You can keep things simple with a sunset or dinner experience, or go all in with the new One Evening, One Night package, which adds an overnight stay at The Nest by Nara. Desert dinner, stars overhead and no alarm for the drive home? Sold.
Price: From Dh490 per person
Where: Sonara Camp, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve
The Green Planet is turning 10, and it’s celebrating with some suitably wild company. From October 2 to 11, the indoor rainforest is hosting games, African drummers, mascot appearances, kids’ activities and special performances, alongside a few new residents — including meerkats, hyacinth macaws and toucans. There’s also a birthday to mark for Liam the sloth, who may or may not acknowledge the fuss. Kids can try Rainforest Bingo and animal-track games, while visitors can leave a message in an anniversary time capsule before it’s sealed on the final day.
Price: Dh129 for UAE residents
Where: The Green Planet, City Walk, Dubai
The buffet is back at Saadiyat Beach Club, and it’s giving you plenty of reasons to make a second — or third — lap. Farm to Beach Brunch returns from October 3 with sushi, live barbecue, fresh pasta, seafood and salads built around locally sourced ingredients. There’s live entertainment while you eat, plus a kids’ corner if you’re bringing the family. And if brunch somehow turns into an all-day affair, you can add access to the club’s private beach and pool afterwards. Sensible shoes for the buffet circuit may be advisable.
Price: Dh375 (soft package); Dh475 (house package); Dh575 (sparkling package); pool and beach access Dh200 extra
When: Saturdays, 1pm-4pm
Where: Safina Restaurant, Saadiyat Beach Club, Abu Dhabi
Just because you are unwinding doesn't mean you aren't also doing something good. Bla Bla’s Pinktober Brunch is turning JBR pink today, with unlimited beverages, plenty of food and live entertainment overlooking Ain Dubai. More importantly, Dh100 from every brunch goes to Al Jalila Foundation in support of breast cancer awareness. There are two packages to choose from, so round up your pals, wear something pink (ideally), and get ready to brunch.
Price: Dh299 (house package); Dh349 (premium package)
When: October 3, 3pm-6pm
Where: McGettigan’s Bla Bla, JBR, Dubai
Breakfast people, this one’s for you — especially if your understanding of “morning” is flexible. LOOP is serving breakfast all day, with a menu that leans Mediterranean and Turkish. The big move is the Turkish Breakfast, which piles the table with menemen, olives, cheeses, grilled halloumi, soujouk, muhammara and gözleme, plus honeycomb and clotted cream for good measure. If that sounds like a lot before coffee, there’s also Çılbır, Salmon Tartine, Croissant Benedict, granola, pancakes and French toast.
Price: À la carte
When: Daily, all day
Where: LOOP, Dubai
Beach Bar & Grill is back from October 5, which means lunch with a side of sea views. The One&Only Royal Mirage favourite returns with Mediterranean dishes and freshly grilled seafood served just steps from the sand. Non-hotel guests can make a day of it with pool and private beach access before settling in for lunch.
Price: Dh250 per adult on weekdays; Dh350 per adult on weekends, with Dh200 redeemable on food and drinks. Children aged four to 11 are complimentary: one adult can bring up to two children free. Additional children cost Dh100 each, fully redeemable on food and drinks.
When: From October 5
Where: Beach Bar & Grill, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai
You may need to work through lunch during busy October but that's no excuse to not make it fun. The Business Lunch Rendezvous is back at Brasserie Boulud with new seasonal two- and three-course menus rooted in French tradition.
Price: Dh150 (two-course); Dh175 (three-course)
When: Mon-Sat, 12.30pm-3pm
Where: Brasserie Boulud, 2nd floor of Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
Dubai Parks and Resorts is reopening for the season, which means rollercoasters, football, LEGO and family bragging rights are all back on the agenda. Head to MOTIONGATE Dubai for Madagascar Mad Pursuit and Dragon Gliders, test your nerve at Real Madrid World, or keep younger kids busy at LEGOLAND. Riverland is getting a few new toys too, including bowling and Lamborghini racing simulators, alongside go-karting, mini golf and arcade games. In short, there’s enough here to turn “just a few hours” into a full-day mission.
Price: Dh295 (MOTIONGATE Dubai, Real Madrid World each; from Dh25 (The World of Riverland)
Where: Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dubai
Breathwork is one thing. Breathwork while floating on a rooftop pool above Dubai is quite another. On October 8, Mandarin Oriental Downtown and Breasy are hosting a 60-minute New Moon session at Noia by the Pool (on the 11th floor), where you’ll lie back on a floating mattress, pop on an eye mask and wireless headphones, and let a guided sound-and-breath journey do the rest. With the skyline glowing around you, it’s about as far from your usual Thursday night scroll as you can get.
Price: Dh325 + VAT per person
When: 8pm
Where: Noia by the Pool, Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai
If your October needs something unsettling, Other Mommy should do the trick. Jessica Chastain pulls double duty as Bela’s mother and the deeply ominous “Other Mommy”, a supernatural presence at the centre of this adaptation of Josh Malerman’s Incidents Around the House. The cast also includes Jay Duplass, Dichen Lachman, Arian Moayed and Karen Allen, while Host director Rob Savage is behind the camera. Add producer James Wan to the mix and, frankly, sleeping with the hallway light on afterwards feels entirely reasonable.
When: From October 8
Where: Cinemas across the region
If your weekend dinner needs a better backdrop, La Vue is serving its three-course menu with Dubai spread out below. Set on the 51st floor, the experience leans European, with seasonal ingredients and local touches worked through the menu. You can stick with the set dinner, or make more of an evening of it with optional tableside beverages and selections from the cheese trolley. Because really, dinner on the 51st floor deserves at least a little cheese.
Price: From Dh225 per person for three courses; optional tableside beverages and Cheese Trolley selections from Dh75
When: Fri to Sun, 6.30pm-10.30pm
Where: La Vue, Club Millésime, 51st Floor, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Dubai
Dubai is swapping disco for denim for one afternoon as the QE2 goes full Nashville. Expect a live band working through country classics, modern hits and the sort of singalongs you’ll know even if your cowboy credentials begin and end with owning a checked shirt. There’ll be line dancing, party food and unlimited drinks too, so sitting quietly in the corner probably isn’t the plan. Cowboy hats, boots and a bit of sparkle are encouraged — although enthusiasm should get you through if your wardrobe isn’t quite Music City-ready.
Price: Dh399 (house package); Dh499 (premium package)
When: 2pm-5pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth 2 (QE2), Dubai
If your weekend plans could use a little more chaos, Come Play! is bringing trading cards, retro arcade games, cosplay and collectables to Times Square Center. The best bit? You’re encouraged to actually join in. Try a new game, enter a tournament, trade with fellow collectors or browse creations from local makers and young entrepreneurs. It’s designed to be welcoming whether you know your deck-building strategy inside out or have absolutely no idea what everyone is talking about yet.
Price: Free
When: October 10-11, 10am-10pm
Where: Times Square Center, Dubai
If the humidity has ever completely rewritten your hair plans, Dubai Curl Festival will feel very relatable. The new one-day event is all about curly, coily and kinky hair, with live styling demos, practical advice for Gulf conditions, brand activations and expert talks that skip the “fix your hair” attitude entirely. There’s also a Kids’ Curl Corner, plus appearances from brands including LUSH and lululemon, samples and goodie bags. Come for a few useful tricks, stay for the rare joy of being surrounded by people who genuinely understand wash day.
Price: From Dh150
When: 10am-6pm
Where: Dubai
If you’ve been meaning to see Time in Motion, this is your last chance. The roaming performance wraps up on October 11, with performers weaving through Souk Madinat Jumeirah in sculptural costumes and fluid formations inspired by desert landscapes and nomadic movement. There’s no fixed stage, so you might come across it on the way to dinner, while browsing the shops or completely by accident — which is half the fun. It’s part live performance, part moving artwork, and a good reason to linger at the Souk a little longer.
Price: Free
When: September 18-October 11, 4pm-8pm
Where: Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai
Dubai Safari Park is back for the season, and it’s kicking things off with a little extra chaos. The park’s “Wildest Opening Week” adds face painting, clay modelling, crafts, lawn games and safari-themed inflatables for younger visitors. Every ticket already includes the Arabian Desert Safari, while the optional Safari Bundle adds the Explorer Safari Tour, taking you through open-range habitats where you can spot lions, giraffes and rhinos, including Salam the baby white rhino and Dalia the giraffe. There are also six themed zones and live animal presentations to explore.
Price: Dh50 (Safari Park Pass); Dh117 (Safari Bundle)
When: Wildest Opening Week runs October 12-18
Where: Dubai Safari Park, Dubai
If your children like climbing, making and generally getting stuck into things rather than sitting still, Lala Little Wonders should keep them busy. The new Al Quoz play space packs in climbing zones, tunnels, swings and mini landmarks including the Burj Khalifa and Taj Mahal, plus immersive rooms inspired by different continents. There’s also slime-making, pottery, painting, baking and crafts, while Glow Pop House handles glitter, braids and mini makeovers. In short, it’s the sort of place where “just two hours” is an optimistic estimate.
Price: From Dh120 for two hours on weekdays; from Dh160 for full-day weekend access
When: Mon-Thu, 9am-8pm; Fri-Sun, 9am-9pm
Where: Lala Little Wonders, Al Joud Building, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Quoz, Dubai
Global Village is back for its 31st season, which means you can go from the Taj Mahal to Big Ben in the time it takes to finish a plate of something delicious. More than 3,000 displays are spread across country pavilions, with handicrafts, street food, rides, games, parades and live shows all competing for your attention. Last season brought everything from children’s cinema to light shows and fire-breathing performers, and there are more surprises promised this time around. Comfortable shoes not optional.
Price: Dh25 weekdays; Dh30 any day; free for under-threes, over-65s and People of Determination
When: From October 14 to May 2027
Where: Global Village
If your idea of the circus still involves red noses and juggling pins, PLUMA is here to complicate things. Cirque du Liban’s theatrical spectacular fills the big top with aerial acrobatics, gravity-defying stunts, elaborate costumes, choreography and visual effects, all wrapped into a story built around the idea of “A World Where We All Fly.” It’s big, polished and designed to make you spend a fair amount of time staring upwards. Bring the kids, make it a date night, or simply go to watch people perform things your knees would strongly advise against.
Price: From Dh100
When: Wed: 7pm; Thurs: 5pm and 8pm; Fri: 5pm and 7pm; Sun: 4pm
Where: Circus Tent, Dubai Festival City Mall
Bord Eau is handing the kitchen over to two chefs for two nights only, and the menu gets pretty interesting. Nicolas Isnard joins Luigi Stinga for a six-course dinner that mixes French technique, Italian roots and a few Asian touches along the way. Expect smoked salmon with miso and dashi, lobster, snails in open ravioli, star-anise risotto and lamb with black lemon and Camembert. Dessert is a truffle-tinged Tiramisu 2.0, because apparently regular tiramisu wasn’t ambitious enough.
Price: Dh550 per person; beverage pairing Dh350 extra
When: October 15-16
Where: Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard, Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi
Seven friends, one wedding and one spectacularly bad idea: making everyone’s phones public for the night. Game. Set. Match is back after a sold-out first run, bringing its UAE take on Perfect Strangers to The Junction. As messages, calls and notifications start exposing what everyone would rather keep hidden, the evening quickly unravels into secrets, arguments and plenty of uncomfortable laughs. The local twist gives the couples different cultural backgrounds too, making the whole thing feel especially close to home in Dubai.
Price: $30
When: October 16-18
Where: The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai
Curious about Veo but not ready to sign up? On October 17 and 18, the Arabian Ranches 2 club is opening its doors to non-members, with access to the gym and available group fitness classes on a first-come, first-served basis. Sunday morning brings something extra: a Pinktober Yoga & Sound Healing session from 7am, followed by a wellness awareness talk led by medical experts and food from HARVST. The Open Day itself needs no booking, but spaces for the Pinktober session are limited, so advance registration is recommended.
Price: Free
When: October 17-18; Pinktober Yoga & Sound Healing on October 18, 7am-9am
Where: Veo Arabian Ranches 2, The Leisure Centre, Dubai
If modern life has you constantly asking “how did we get here?”, Amit Tandon is probably already making a joke about it. The Indian stand-up favourite brings Aise Kaise to Dubai Opera as part of Dubai Comedy Festival, turning family habits, changing traditions and everyday oddities into sharp, very relatable comedy. Tandon is known for keeping things clean and conversational, so expect plenty of knowing laughs rather than shock-for-the-sake-of-it punchlines. Basically, if your family group chat regularly leaves you confused, this one should feel familiar.
Price: From Dh150
When: 3pm
Where: Dubai Opera
Mondays don’t usually come with much of a nightlife reputation, but Amelia is trying to change that. The evening starts from 7pm with Japanese-Peruvian plates, cocktails and a DJ steadily nudging dinner into something livelier. Once you’re done at the table, simply follow the music to Voyage by Amelia, where a rotating line-up of guest DJs takes over and keeps things going late. No awkward “where should we go next?” group chat required — dinner, drinks and dancing are all under the same roof.
Price: À la carte
When: From 7pm
Where: Amelia Dubai, Downtown Dubai
The Fridge Concert Series is hitting season 50, which is a fairly big deal for a platform that’s spent 20 years giving Dubai’s independent musicians somewhere to be heard. This anniversary run spans alt-rock, grunge, indie-folk and Arabic indie pop, with Egypt’s Salalem making their UAE debut on October 20 alongside indie-pop-rock outfit Wetgrass. The season wraps with a free, limited-capacity reunion night featuring past Concert Series artists, collaborations and inevitably a few surprises. If you like discovering bands before everyone else does, start here.
Price: From $19.84; free with pre-registration
When: October 6-27; Salalem and Wetgrass perform October 20
Where: The Fridge Warehouse, Alserkal Avenue
There are sensible midweek dinners, and then there’s unlimited khinkali with wine. Shvili’s new DIFC outpost is leaning into the latter every Wednesday, serving as many of the broth-filled Georgian dumplings as you can manage, alongside three beverages. The restaurant itself is built around the kind of generous, share-everything dining Georgia does brilliantly, with khachapuri, grilled meats, clay-pan dishes and plenty more if you somehow still have room. Our advice? Pace yourself. Khinkali have a habit of looking very manageable right up until they aren’t.
Price: Dh149, including unlimited khinkali and three beverages
When: Wednesdays, 5pm-10pm
Where: Shvili, DIFC, Dubai
Outdoor dining season is back, and Batliwala & Co. has opened its terrace with a front-row view of the Burj Khalifa. The Bombay Irani café-inspired menu is built for sharing, with Juhu Beach Pani Puri, Mutton BBQ in a Bun, Bun Maska Jam and heartier plates such as Railway Chicken Curry and Berry Pulao. Stay into the evening and the drinks get just as interesting, from a black-pepper gin cocktail to an Irani Biscuit Old Fashioned. Basically, come for dinner, stay because the skyline makes leaving feel unnecessary.
Price: À la carte
When: Open daily
Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai – Business Bay
If your bathroom shelf is already one serum away from collapse, noon Beauty Fest probably won’t help — but it will be fun. The three-day skincare event is taking over Dubai Festival City Promenade with K-beauty favourites, dermatologist-approved staples, new launches and plenty of products to try before committing to yet another 10-step routine. Expect big beauty names, buzzy skincare finds and hands-on experiences all in one place. Come curious, leave glowing, and possibly carrying several products you absolutely did not plan to buy.
Price: Free entry
When: October 23-25
Where: Dubai Festival City Promenade, Dubai
If your idea of a good night involves Punjabi folk instruments, heavy riffs and a crowd losing its collective mind, Bloodywood’s Dubai debut should be firmly on your event calendar. The Indian folk-metal band lands at Jubilee Park on October 24 with a sound that throws traditional Indian music straight into the middle of modern metal. Expect pounding rhythms, huge energy and a live show built to be felt as much as heard. It’s loud, intense and very much not background music — which is exactly the point.
Price: From Dh125
When: 8pm; doors open 6pm
Where: Jubilee Park, Expo City Dubai
If your Saturday usually starts with coffee and good intentions, Uptown Dubai is offering a more energetic option. F45 is taking over The Plaza for a 45-minute full-body workout built around strength, cardio and the sort of high-energy music that makes burpees feel marginally less offensive. Once the hard part is done, breakfast kicks off from 9.45am, which feels like a fair reward for voluntarily exercising at 8am. Best of all, it’s free — you just need to register first.
Price: Free, registration required
When: 8am-10am; breakfast from 9.45am
Where: The Plaza, Uptown Dubai
Sunday evenings are usually reserved for pretending Monday isn’t happening, but Boardwalk has a more constructive idea. Its Sip & Paint sessions give you a canvas, all the materials you need and a beverage to help loosen up the brushstrokes. Set by Dubai Creek, the two-hour session is designed for everyone from confident painters to people whose artistic peak was probably school art class. Worst case, you leave with a questionable masterpiece. Best case, you discover a hidden talent and get a very pleasant Sunday evening out of it.
Price: Dh95 per person, including one selected beverage, canvas and painting materials
When: Sundays, 5pm-7pm
Where: Boardwalk, Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai
Afternoon tea gets a thoughtful Pinktober makeover at Ginori Terrace this month. The menu is inspired by remarkable women, with everything from The Marie — smoked salmon, beetroot and roe — to The Coco, a pink macaron with pistachio mousse and chocolate kunafa crunch. There are fresh scones, plenty of tea and coffee, and a Dubai Water Canal view thrown in for good measure. Best of all, a contribution from every afternoon tea goes to Al Jalila Foundation’s #PINKtober initiative supporting breast cancer research and treatment in the UAE.
Price: Dh295 per person, including coffee and tea
When: Daily until October 31, 2pm-6pm
Where: Ginori Terrace, The St. Regis Downtown Dubai
Breast cancer awareness can sometimes get reduced to slogans and pink branding. Her Health Majlis is taking a more useful route. The free Women’s Pavilion session brings together breast cancer specialists, surgeons, radiologists and psychologists to talk through screening, diagnosis, treatment and what life can actually look like during and after breast cancer. It’s designed to be practical, honest and informative, with space for the medical side of the conversation as well as the emotional reality.
Price: Free
When: October 27, 10am-12.30pm
Where: The Women’s Pavilion, Expo City Dubai
Above Eleven is giving its She’s An 11 ladies night a Pinktober makeover, with beauty stations, skyline views and a fundraiser built into the evening. Your ticket includes three hours of free-flowing beverages, Nikkei bites, hair and makeup touch-ups, fragrance and product activations, plus a beauty goodie bag to take home. DJ Irene is on the decks, the rooftop terrace is reopening for the season and, most importantly, Dh149 from every booking goes to Al Jalila Foundation in support of breast cancer awareness, treatment and research.
Price: Dh299 per person, including drinks, Nikkei bites, beauty activations and a goodie bag; Dh149 from every booking is donated to Al Jalila Foundation
When: 8pm-11pm
Where: Above Eleven Dubai, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Half-term boredom doesn’t stand much of a chance at Kids Palace. The Emirates Palace camp packs the day with lazy-river sessions, slides, aqua games, football, padel, slime making, clay art, yoga and even camel and horse encounters. Older adventurers can try paddleboarding and kayaking, while curious kids can explore the Palace, learn about bees and get stuck into outdoor games.
Price: Dh465 day pass; Dh1,750 weekly pass, including lunch, snacks and refreshments
When: October 6-30, Mondays to Fridays, 8.30am-3.30pm
Where: Kids Palace, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi
Shang Palace is making a strong case for a sit-down meal. The limited-edition four-course menu moves from dishes such as spicy shredded chicken rice rolls and beef short rib buns to aubergine with black bean sauce, truffle-laced morel mushrooms and Yu Xiang tofu with rice. Dessert keeps things light with mango pomelo sago or coconut snowflake. It’s part of Shangri-La’s wider Taste of Shangri-La celebration, but really, the beef short rib bun is reason enough to pay attention.
Price: Dh288 per person
When: October 1-31
Where: Shang Palace, Shangri-La Dubai
Halloween doesn’t have to mean keeping the kids up until midnight. Reform Social & Grill is starting early with a breakfast brunch, costumes and a morning magic show by Adrian Hurley. The buffet opens at 8am, giving families time to eat and admire everyone’s best spooky outfits before the tricks begin at 9.30am. Children’s tickets include both breakfast and the show, while adults get stuck into the buffet too. Frankly, any Halloween plan that involves coffee before costumes feels extremely sensible.
Price: Dh99 (per child); Dh125 (per adult)
When: 8am onwards
Where: Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes