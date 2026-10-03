There are sensible midweek dinners, and then there’s unlimited khinkali with wine. Shvili’s new DIFC outpost is leaning into the latter every Wednesday, serving as many of the broth-filled Georgian dumplings as you can manage, alongside three beverages. The restaurant itself is built around the kind of generous, share-everything dining Georgia does brilliantly, with khachapuri, grilled meats, clay-pan dishes and plenty more if you somehow still have room. Our advice? Pace yourself. Khinkali have a habit of looking very manageable right up until they aren’t.