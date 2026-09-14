For UAE residents and tourists, Global Village is less a seasonal attraction and more an annual ritual. You go with the family, promise yourself you’ll just browse for an hour, and inevitably leave with bags of things you didn’t know you needed. That’s the charm of the place: there’s something for everyone. You can pick up pretty floral dresses at the China Pavilion, bite into sweet mangoes from Thailand, hunt for Kashmiri jewellery at the India Pavilion or bring home honey from Yemen. Then there are the food stalls, rides, shows and all the people-watching in between. It’s colourful, a little chaotic and wonderfully Dubai, which is perhaps why generations of families keep returning every season.