Pavilions, shows and rides set to expand as Global Village readies new season
Dubai: UAE's beloved family attraction Global Village will reopen on October 14 for its 31st season, with the popular Dubai attraction set to run until May 2027, Gulf News can reveal.
The multicultural family destination announced the opening date on Monday, with Season 31 themed ‘A More Wonderful World’.
Global Village has not yet revealed the full line-up of new attractions and experiences for the upcoming season, but said more announcements will be made ahead of the opening.
The destination has promised new additions alongside returning fan-favourite attractions.
The announcement comes as Global Village marks more than three decades since it first opened in Dubai in 1997. It has since welcomed more than 100 million guests, becoming a fixture of Dubai’s winter entertainment calendar.
Last season featured 30 pavilions representing more than 90 cultures, with more than 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options.
Carnaval, the destination’s amusement area, featured more than 200 rides and games, while 450 performers took part in 40,500 shows during Season 30.
Global Village brings together cultural pavilions, live entertainment, shopping, dining and amusement attractions, drawing visitors from across the UAE and overseas.
Global Village Dubai entry tickets cost AED 25 for weekdays (Sunday to Thursday) and AED 30 for any day or weekends (Friday to Saturday)
Further details about Season 31, including its new and enhanced offerings, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Watch this space for more.
For UAE residents and tourists, Global Village is less a seasonal attraction and more an annual ritual. You go with the family, promise yourself you’ll just browse for an hour, and inevitably leave with bags of things you didn’t know you needed. That’s the charm of the place: there’s something for everyone. You can pick up pretty floral dresses at the China Pavilion, bite into sweet mangoes from Thailand, hunt for Kashmiri jewellery at the India Pavilion or bring home honey from Yemen. Then there are the food stalls, rides, shows and all the people-watching in between. It’s colourful, a little chaotic and wonderfully Dubai, which is perhaps why generations of families keep returning every season.