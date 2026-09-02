Dubai’s popular attraction is preparing to reopen after its annual summer closure
Dubai: Counting down the days until Global Village reopens? There’s some good news, it is expected to reopen soon.
The popular outdoor entertainment destination is set to return for its 31st season, giving visitors another chance to explore its cultural pavilions, food stalls, shopping areas, rides and live entertainment.
Global Village closes during the summer because much of the attraction is outdoors, with the extreme heat making the park unsuitable for its usual seasonal operations. The closure also gives teams time to carry out maintenance and prepare new attractions, pavilions and experiences for the next season.
According to the Global Village website, Season 31 is expected to open in October 2026, although an exact opening date has not yet been announced.
Global Village temporarily closed earlier this year due to regional uncertainty amid the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran. It reopened on April 20, 2026, after conditions in the region improved. The attraction then closed its 30th season on Sunday, May 31, 2026, beginning its annual summer closure.
The attraction usually reopens in October. Season 30 opened on October 15, 2025, so Global Village fans can expect Season 31 to return around the middle of October, subject to the official opening date being confirmed.
Once open, the park is expected to run through the cooler months, making it one of Dubai’s major seasonal outdoor attractions.
Global Village combines entertainment, shopping, food and cultural experiences from around the world in one destination.
The attraction first welcomed visitors during the Dubai Shopping Festival on October 4, 1997. In its early years, the pavilions were housed in tent-like structures. The attraction was also located in Oud Metha, near Wafi City, before moving to its permanent location in 2005.
Today, Global Village is divided into regions representing Middle East and North Africa (Mena), Asia, Europe, Africa, the Americas and South Asia.
The park features more than 25 major cultural pavilions representing over 80 countries, alongside thousands of shopping outlets. Pavilion entrances are designed around famous landmarks and traditional architecture from different parts of the world.
The Carnaval zone features more than 200 rides, games and attractions, while food lovers can choose from around 200 to 250 dining outlets. These include around 24 multicultural restaurants and cafés, as well as more than 170 to 200 street-food kiosks and speciality concepts.
For shoppers, there are more than 3,500 shopping outlets selling products from different countries and cultures.
Global Village has traditionally been one of Dubai’s more affordable entertainment destinations, with entry tickets starting at around Dh25.
Entry is free for children under three, senior citizens and people of determination, subject to the attraction’s current terms and conditions.
Across its history, Global Village has welcomed more than 100 million visitors, cementing its place as one of Dubai’s best-known seasonal attractions. More details on Season 31, including the official opening date, are expected to be announced by Global Village ahead of the new season.