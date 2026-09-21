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Global Village VIP Packs: Your guide to prices, perks — and a Dh31,000 surprise

Tickets, parking, Wonder Pass credits and one life-changing Dh31,000 surprise

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
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From Dh1,890 perks to a hidden Dh31,000 cheque: Inside Season 31 VIP packs
From Dh1,890 perks to a hidden Dh31,000 cheque: Inside Season 31 VIP packs
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Want VIP access to Global Village all season? Season 31 packs are back — but there’s more than just entry tickets.

Priced from Dh1,890 to Dh7,900, the VIP Packs bundle entry tickets, priority parking, Wonder Pass credits and offers at several Dubai attractions.

And there’s an extra surprise: one buyer will find a Dh31,000 cheque hidden inside a Season 31 VIP Pack.

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Pre-orders open at 10am on September 21, ahead of general sales from September 26. Here’s a look at the prices, benefits, sales details and what buyers need to know.

What are the VIP Pack prices?

There are six options, ranging from Dh1,890 to Dh7,900.

Silver VIP Pack — Dh1,890

  • 100 VIP entry tickets

  • One VIP parking voucher and sticker

  • Two VIP Wonder Pass cards loaded with 840 points

  • Two Stunt Show entries with Star Seating

  • Two entries to Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone

  • Two entries to Exo Planet City

  • Complimentary tickets and discounts at selected Dubai attractions

Gold VIP Pack — Dh2,490

  • 140 VIP entry tickets

  • One VIP parking voucher and sticker

  • Two Wonder Pass cards loaded with 1,250 points

  • Two Stunt Show entries with Star Seating

  • Two entries to Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone

  • Two entries to Exo Planet City

  • Complimentary attraction tickets and partner discounts

Platinum VIP Pack — Dh3,490

  • 160 VIP entry tickets

  • Two VIP parking vouchers and one sticker

  • Two Wonder Pass cards loaded with 1,640 points

  • Two Stunt Show entries with Star Seating

  • Four entries to Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone

  • Two entries to Exo Planet City

  • Additional complimentary tickets and partner offers

Diamond VIP Pack — Dh7,900

  • 200 VIP entry tickets

  • Three VIP parking vouchers and two stickers

  • Dedicated parking feature

  • Four in-park taxi transportation vouchers

  • Four car wash vouchers

  • Four porter service vouchers

  • Two Wonder Pass cards loaded with 3,050 points

  • Four Stunt Show entries with Star Seating

  • Four entries to Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone

  • Four entries to Exo Planet City

  • Additional attraction tickets and partner offers

What are the Mega VIP Packs?

The Mega Packs combine Global Village benefits with Dubai Parks and Resorts access.

Mega Silver — Dh3,490

Choose one:

  • Five three-month Multi-Park Seasonal Passes; or

  • Seven one-day two-park tickets

The pack also includes the benefits of the Silver VIP Pack.

Mega Gold — Dh4,990

Choose one:

  • Eight three-month Multi-Park Seasonal Passes; or

  • 12 one-day two-park tickets

The pack also includes the benefits of the Gold VIP Pack.

What other benefits are included?

Depending on the pack, buyers can receive:

  • Complimentary tickets to Dubai Parks and Resorts

  • Riverland Dubai packages

  • Real Madrid World tickets

  • Discounts at The Green Planet

  • Roxy Cinemas discounts

  • T-Rex Glamping discounts

  • Food and beverage discounts at participating attractions

  • VIP parking access at Dubai Parks and Resorts

VIP Wonder Pass holders can also receive up to 50% complimentary bonus points when topping up through the Global Village website, app or ticket counters.

When can you buy the packs?

  • Pre-orders: September 21 to 25

  • Pre-order opening: 10am on September 21

  • General sales: From 10am on September 26

  • Sales channel: Coca-Cola Arena website only

  • Availability: First come, first served, while stocks last

  • Purchase limit: One VIP Pack per Emirates ID

A Dh150 priority booking fee applies to Mega Gold and Mega Silver during the pre-order period.

What should buyers know?

  • VIP Pack purchases are final and cannot normally be cancelled, exchanged or modified.

  • A Dh30 delivery fee applies per order.

  • Buyers must be at least 18 and hold a valid Emirates ID.

  • Packs are valid for Season 31 only and cannot be carried over to the next season.

  • Benefits provided by partner attractions are subject to their own terms and availability.

  • Each buyer can purchase only one VIP Pack across the six categories.

What is the Dh31,000 prize?

To celebrate Season 31, Global Village says one lucky purchaser will find a Dh31,000 cheque hidden inside one of the VIP Packs.

Dubai Police warn of fake Global Village offers

Dubai Police have warned residents about fake websites and social media accounts selling bogus Global Village packages.

To stay safe:

  • Buy VIP Packs only through the authorised Coca-Cola Arena website.

  • Avoid unusually cheap offers.

  • Do not click suspicious links.

  • Check social media accounts carefully before making a payment.

  • Do not share personal or payment details with unverified sellers.

Suspicious accounts can be reported through Dubai Police’s eCrime platform or by calling 901.

When does Global Village Season 31 open?

Season 31 opens on October 14, 2026, under the theme “A More Wonderful World”, and runs until May 2027.

Related Topics:
DubaiGlobal VillageDubai tourism

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