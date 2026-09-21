Global Village VIP Packs: Your guide to prices, perks — and a Dh31,000 surprise

And there’s an extra surprise: one buyer will find a Dh31,000 cheque hidden inside a Season 31 VIP Pack.

Priced from Dh1,890 to Dh7,900, the VIP Packs bundle entry tickets, priority parking, Wonder Pass credits and offers at several Dubai attractions.

Want VIP access to Global Village all season? Season 31 packs are back — but there’s more than just entry tickets.

Pre-orders open at 10am on September 21, ahead of general sales from September 26. Here’s a look at the prices, benefits, sales details and what buyers need to know.

What are the VIP Pack prices?

There are six options, ranging from Dh1,890 to Dh7,900.

Silver VIP Pack — Dh1,890

100 VIP entry tickets

One VIP parking voucher and sticker

Two VIP Wonder Pass cards loaded with 840 points

Two Stunt Show entries with Star Seating

Two entries to Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone

Two entries to Exo Planet City

Complimentary tickets and discounts at selected Dubai attractions

Gold VIP Pack — Dh2,490

140 VIP entry tickets

One VIP parking voucher and sticker

Two Wonder Pass cards loaded with 1,250 points

Two Stunt Show entries with Star Seating

Two entries to Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone

Two entries to Exo Planet City

Complimentary attraction tickets and partner discounts

Platinum VIP Pack — Dh3,490

160 VIP entry tickets

Two VIP parking vouchers and one sticker

Two Wonder Pass cards loaded with 1,640 points

Two Stunt Show entries with Star Seating

Four entries to Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone

Two entries to Exo Planet City

Additional complimentary tickets and partner offers

Diamond VIP Pack — Dh7,900

200 VIP entry tickets

Three VIP parking vouchers and two stickers

Dedicated parking feature

Four in-park taxi transportation vouchers

Four car wash vouchers

Four porter service vouchers

Two Wonder Pass cards loaded with 3,050 points

Four Stunt Show entries with Star Seating

Four entries to Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone

Four entries to Exo Planet City

Additional attraction tickets and partner offers

What are the Mega VIP Packs?

The Mega Packs combine Global Village benefits with Dubai Parks and Resorts access.

Mega Silver — Dh3,490

Choose one:

Five three-month Multi-Park Seasonal Passes; or

Seven one-day two-park tickets

The pack also includes the benefits of the Silver VIP Pack.

Mega Gold — Dh4,990

Choose one:

Eight three-month Multi-Park Seasonal Passes; or

12 one-day two-park tickets

The pack also includes the benefits of the Gold VIP Pack.

What other benefits are included?

Depending on the pack, buyers can receive:

Complimentary tickets to Dubai Parks and Resorts

Riverland Dubai packages

Real Madrid World tickets

Discounts at The Green Planet

Roxy Cinemas discounts

T-Rex Glamping discounts

Food and beverage discounts at participating attractions

VIP parking access at Dubai Parks and Resorts

VIP Wonder Pass holders can also receive up to 50% complimentary bonus points when topping up through the Global Village website, app or ticket counters.

When can you buy the packs?

Pre-orders: September 21 to 25

Pre-order opening: 10am on September 21

General sales: From 10am on September 26

Sales channel: Coca-Cola Arena website only

Availability: First come, first served, while stocks last

Purchase limit: One VIP Pack per Emirates ID

A Dh150 priority booking fee applies to Mega Gold and Mega Silver during the pre-order period.

What should buyers know?

VIP Pack purchases are final and cannot normally be cancelled, exchanged or modified.

A Dh30 delivery fee applies per order.

Buyers must be at least 18 and hold a valid Emirates ID.

Packs are valid for Season 31 only and cannot be carried over to the next season.

Benefits provided by partner attractions are subject to their own terms and availability.

Each buyer can purchase only one VIP Pack across the six categories.

What is the Dh31,000 prize?

To celebrate Season 31, Global Village says one lucky purchaser will find a Dh31,000 cheque hidden inside one of the VIP Packs.

Dubai Police warn of fake Global Village offers

Dubai Police have warned residents about fake websites and social media accounts selling bogus Global Village packages.

To stay safe:

Buy VIP Packs only through the authorised Coca-Cola Arena website.

Avoid unusually cheap offers.

Do not click suspicious links.

Check social media accounts carefully before making a payment.

Do not share personal or payment details with unverified sellers.