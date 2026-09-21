Global Village VIP Packs: Your guide to prices, perks — and a Dh31,000 surprise

Tickets, parking, Wonder Pass credits and one life-changing Dh31,000 surprise
Want VIP access to Global Village all season? Season 31 packs are back — but there’s more than just entry tickets.
Priced from Dh1,890 to Dh7,900, the VIP Packs bundle entry tickets, priority parking, Wonder Pass credits and offers at several Dubai attractions.
And there’s an extra surprise: one buyer will find a Dh31,000 cheque hidden inside a Season 31 VIP Pack.
Pre-orders open at 10am on September 21, ahead of general sales from September 26. Here’s a look at the prices, benefits, sales details and what buyers need to know.
There are six options, ranging from Dh1,890 to Dh7,900.
100 VIP entry tickets
One VIP parking voucher and sticker
Two VIP Wonder Pass cards loaded with 840 points
Two Stunt Show entries with Star Seating
Two entries to Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone
Two entries to Exo Planet City
Complimentary tickets and discounts at selected Dubai attractions
140 VIP entry tickets
One VIP parking voucher and sticker
Two Wonder Pass cards loaded with 1,250 points
Two Stunt Show entries with Star Seating
Two entries to Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone
Two entries to Exo Planet City
Complimentary attraction tickets and partner discounts
160 VIP entry tickets
Two VIP parking vouchers and one sticker
Two Wonder Pass cards loaded with 1,640 points
Two Stunt Show entries with Star Seating
Four entries to Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone
Two entries to Exo Planet City
Additional complimentary tickets and partner offers
200 VIP entry tickets
Three VIP parking vouchers and two stickers
Dedicated parking feature
Four in-park taxi transportation vouchers
Four car wash vouchers
Four porter service vouchers
Two Wonder Pass cards loaded with 3,050 points
Four Stunt Show entries with Star Seating
Four entries to Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone
Four entries to Exo Planet City
Additional attraction tickets and partner offers
The Mega Packs combine Global Village benefits with Dubai Parks and Resorts access.
Choose one:
Five three-month Multi-Park Seasonal Passes; or
Seven one-day two-park tickets
The pack also includes the benefits of the Silver VIP Pack.
Choose one:
Eight three-month Multi-Park Seasonal Passes; or
12 one-day two-park tickets
The pack also includes the benefits of the Gold VIP Pack.
Depending on the pack, buyers can receive:
Complimentary tickets to Dubai Parks and Resorts
Riverland Dubai packages
Real Madrid World tickets
Discounts at The Green Planet
Roxy Cinemas discounts
T-Rex Glamping discounts
Food and beverage discounts at participating attractions
VIP parking access at Dubai Parks and Resorts
VIP Wonder Pass holders can also receive up to 50% complimentary bonus points when topping up through the Global Village website, app or ticket counters.
Pre-orders: September 21 to 25
Pre-order opening: 10am on September 21
General sales: From 10am on September 26
Sales channel: Coca-Cola Arena website only
Availability: First come, first served, while stocks last
Purchase limit: One VIP Pack per Emirates ID
A Dh150 priority booking fee applies to Mega Gold and Mega Silver during the pre-order period.
VIP Pack purchases are final and cannot normally be cancelled, exchanged or modified.
A Dh30 delivery fee applies per order.
Buyers must be at least 18 and hold a valid Emirates ID.
Packs are valid for Season 31 only and cannot be carried over to the next season.
Benefits provided by partner attractions are subject to their own terms and availability.
Each buyer can purchase only one VIP Pack across the six categories.
To celebrate Season 31, Global Village says one lucky purchaser will find a Dh31,000 cheque hidden inside one of the VIP Packs.
Dubai Police have warned residents about fake websites and social media accounts selling bogus Global Village packages.
To stay safe:
Buy VIP Packs only through the authorised Coca-Cola Arena website.
Avoid unusually cheap offers.
Do not click suspicious links.
Check social media accounts carefully before making a payment.
Do not share personal or payment details with unverified sellers.
Suspicious accounts can be reported through Dubai Police’s eCrime platform or by calling 901.
Season 31 opens on October 14, 2026, under the theme “A More Wonderful World”, and runs until May 2027.