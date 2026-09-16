The packs will be sold exclusively online, with the pre-order period running from September 21 to 25. Customers can pay a priority booking fee during this period and complete their purchase when sales open.

The packs are available to people aged 18 and above who hold a valid Emirates ID. Purchases are limited to one VIP Pack per Emirates ID.

The new VIP Packs feature a collectible Global Village Story Book box, along with seven Season 31 pins honouring the UAE. Benefits include VIP parking, entry tickets, Wonder Pass Cards and other offers across Dubai Holding Entertainment assets.

Season 31 of Global Village will begin on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, with the destination returning with entertainment, shopping, dining and attractions under the theme ‘A More Wonderful World’.

Global Village is advising customers to create their accounts in advance and complete purchases through the Coca-Cola Arena website. The VIP Packs have limited availability.

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