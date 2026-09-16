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Global Village VIP Packs: Dh31,000 prize, perks and sale dates

Season 31 opens October 14 with entertainment, shopping, dining and attractions

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Global Village VIP Packs: Dh31,000 prize, perks and sale dates

Dubai: Global Village will open pre-orders for its Season 31 VIP Packs on September 21, with public sales starting on September 26 through the Coca-Cola Arena website.

The packs will be sold exclusively online, with the pre-order period running from September 21 to 25. Customers can pay a priority booking fee during this period and complete their purchase when sales open.

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One VIP Pack holder will also find a cheque worth Dh31,000 hidden inside one of the Season 31 packs.

The new VIP Packs feature a collectible Global Village Story Book box, along with seven Season 31 pins honouring the UAE. Benefits include VIP parking, entry tickets, Wonder Pass Cards and other offers across Dubai Holding Entertainment assets.

Four main VIP Pack options will be available:

  • Diamond: Dh7,900, with a Dh1,000 priority booking fee

  • Platinum: Dh3,490, with a Dh500 priority booking fee

  • Gold: Dh2,490, with a Dh300 priority booking fee

  • Silver: Dh1,890, with a Dh200 priority booking fee

The packs are available to people aged 18 and above who hold a valid Emirates ID. Purchases are limited to one VIP Pack per Emirates ID.

Mega packs include Dubai Parks benefits

The Mega Gold and Mega Silver VIP Packs will return for Season 31, combining Global Village benefits with bundled passes or tickets for Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Customers can choose between three-month Multi-Park Seasonal Passes or one-day, two-park tickets.

The Mega Gold Pack, priced at Dh4,990, includes either eight seasonal passes or 12 park tickets.

The Mega Silver Pack, priced at Dh3,490, includes either five seasonal passes or seven park tickets.

Both Mega Packs will require a Dh150 priority booking fee during the pre-order period.

Global Village is advising customers to create their accounts in advance and complete purchases through the Coca-Cola Arena website. The VIP Packs have limited availability.

Season 31 of Global Village will begin on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, with the destination returning with entertainment, shopping, dining and attractions under the theme ‘A More Wonderful World’.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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