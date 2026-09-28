The limited-edition VIP and Mega VIP Packs went on general sale on September 26 at 10am, following a pre-order period from September 21 to 25.

Dubai: Planning to grab a Global Village VIP Pack for Season 31? Think twice before buying from any website or seller offering a deal. Global Village has issued a warning to customers, saying the packs are available exclusively through the official Coca-Cola Arena website and that purchases from unauthorised sources could be fraudulent and may be cancelled or deactivated.

Global Village said purchases made through unauthorised sources could involve fraudulent activity, and packs bought through such channels may be cancelled or deactivated in accordance with the terms and conditions.

Customers are advised to purchase the packs exclusively through the official sales channel.

What did Global Village warn buyers about?

The advisory states that:

No other website, seller or individual is authorised to sell the VIP Packs.

Buyers should purchase only through the official Coca-Cola Arena website.

Packs purchased from unauthorised sources may be cancelled or deactivated.

Customers should be cautious of suspicious offers and sellers claiming to provide the packs through other channels.

Dubai Police warn of fake offers

Earlier, Dubai Police warned residents about fake websites and social media accounts offering bogus Global Village packages.

Residents were advised to use authorised sales channels, avoid unusually cheap offers and not click on suspicious links.

Customers should also verify social media accounts before making payments and never share personal or payment details with unverified sellers.

Global Village VIP Pack prices

The four standard VIP Packs range from Dh1,890 to Dh7,900:

Silver VIP Pack – Dh1,890: 100 VIP entry tickets, one VIP parking voucher, two Wonder Pass cards with 840 points, two Stunt Show entries, two Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone entries and two Exo Planet City entries.

Gold VIP Pack – Dh2,490: 140 VIP entry tickets, one VIP parking voucher, two Wonder Pass cards with 1,250 points, two Stunt Show entries, two Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone entries and two Exo Planet City entries.

Platinum VIP Pack – Dh3,490: 160 VIP entry tickets, two VIP parking vouchers, two Wonder Pass cards with 1,640 points, two Stunt Show entries, four Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone entries and two Exo Planet City entries.

Diamond VIP Pack – Dh7,900: 200 VIP entry tickets, three VIP parking vouchers, dedicated parking, four in-park taxi vouchers, four car wash vouchers, four porter service vouchers, two Wonder Pass cards with 3,050 points, four Stunt Show entries, four Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone entries and four Exo Planet City entries.

Additional attraction tickets, discounts and partner offers vary by package.

Mega VIP Packs

The Mega Silver Pack costs Dh3,490 and includes the benefits of the Silver VIP Pack. Buyers can choose between five three-month Multi-Park Seasonal Passes or seven one-day two-park tickets.

The Mega Gold Pack costs Dh4,990 and includes the benefits of the Gold VIP Pack. Buyers can choose between eight three-month Multi-Park Seasonal Passes or 12 one-day two-park tickets.

Global Village is also promoting an additional prize for Mega Gold and Mega Silver buyers, with one VIP Pack containing a Dh31,000 cheque, according to the organiser.

Where and when can you buy the packs?

General sales opened on September 26 at 10am on the official Coca-Cola Arena website.

The packs are available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last.

Key purchase details:

Sales channel: Official Coca-Cola Arena website

Purchase limit: One VIP Pack per Emirates ID

Buyer age: 18 and above

Delivery fee: Dh30 per order

Pre-orders: September 21 to 25

Pre-order priority fee: Dh150 for Mega Gold and Mega Silver packs

Buyers should have their valid Emirates ID and vehicle plate details ready when purchasing.

VIP Pack purchases are generally final and cannot be cancelled, exchanged or modified. The packs are valid for Season 31 only.

What other benefits are available?

Depending on the package, VIP Pack holders can also receive benefits from participating Dubai attractions, including:

Dubai Parks and Resorts tickets

Riverland Dubai packages

Real Madrid World tickets

Discounts at The Green Planet

Roxy Cinemas discounts

T-Rex Glamping discounts

Food and beverage offers

VIP parking at Dubai Parks and Resorts

Wonder Pass holders can also receive up to 50 per cent complimentary bonus points when topping up through the Global Village website, app or ticket counters.

When does Global Village Season 31 open?

Global Village Season 31 opens on October 14, 2026, at 6pm, under the theme “A More Wonderful World”.

The new season will feature entertainment, shopping, dining and attractions, along with themed pavilions showcasing cultures, food and products from around the world.