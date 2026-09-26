Silver VIP Pack – Dh1,890: 100 VIP entry tickets, one VIP parking voucher, two Wonder Pass cards with 840 points, two Stunt Show entries, two Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone entries and two Exo Planet City entries.

Gold VIP Pack – Dh2,490: 140 VIP entry tickets, one VIP parking voucher, two Wonder Pass cards with 1,250 points, two Stunt Show entries, two Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone entries and two Exo Planet City entries.

Platinum VIP Pack – Dh3,490: 160 VIP entry tickets, two VIP parking vouchers, two Wonder Pass cards with 1,640 points, two Stunt Show entries, four Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone entries and two Exo Planet City entries.