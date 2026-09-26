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Global Village Season 31 VIP Packs go on sale today: Prices, benefits and Dh31,000 surprise

Exclusive Global Village VIP packs on sale today with premium perks and surprise

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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From Dh1,890 to Dh7,900: VIP and Mega packs offer top benefits and one big win
From Dh1,890 to Dh7,900: VIP and Mega packs offer top benefits and one big win
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Global Village Season 31 VIP and Mega VIP Packs go on sale today, September 26, from 10am, giving visitors access to exclusive benefits throughout the upcoming season.

The limited-edition packs are available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last. Pre-orders were open from September 21 to 25.

Buyers should have their valid Emirates ID and vehicle plate details ready when purchasing. The packs range from Dh1,890 to Dh7,900, with benefits including VIP entry, priority parking, Wonder Pass credits, entertainment experiences and discounts at selected Dubai attractions.

There is also an extra surprise this season: one lucky buyer will find a Dh31,000 cheque hidden inside one of the VIP Packs, according to Global Village.

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Global Village VIP Pack prices

There are four standard VIP Pack options:

  • Silver VIP Pack – Dh1,890: 100 VIP entry tickets, one VIP parking voucher, two Wonder Pass cards with 840 points, two Stunt Show entries, two Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone entries and two Exo Planet City entries.

  • Gold VIP Pack – Dh2,490: 140 VIP entry tickets, one VIP parking voucher, two Wonder Pass cards with 1,250 points, two Stunt Show entries, two Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone entries and two Exo Planet City entries.

  • Platinum VIP Pack – Dh3,490: 160 VIP entry tickets, two VIP parking vouchers, two Wonder Pass cards with 1,640 points, two Stunt Show entries, four Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone entries and two Exo Planet City entries.

  • Diamond VIP Pack – Dh7,900: 200 VIP entry tickets, three VIP parking vouchers, dedicated parking, four in-park taxi vouchers, four car wash vouchers, four porter service vouchers, two Wonder Pass cards with 3,050 points, four Stunt Show entries, four Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone entries and four Exo Planet City entries.

Additional attraction tickets, discounts and partner offers vary by package.

Mega VIP Packs

The Mega Packs combine Global Village benefits with access to Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Mega Silver – Dh3,490

Buyers can choose between:

  • Five three-month Multi-Park Seasonal Passes; or

  • Seven one-day two-park tickets.

The package also includes the benefits of the Silver VIP Pack.

Mega Gold – Dh4,990

Buyers can choose between:

  • Eight three-month Multi-Park Seasonal Passes; or

  • 12 one-day two-park tickets.

The package also includes the benefits of the Gold VIP Pack.

When and where can you buy the packs?

  • General sales: September 26 from 10am

  • Sales channel: Coca-Cola Arena website

  • Availability: First come, first served, while stocks last

  • Purchase limit: One VIP Pack per Emirates ID

  • Buyer age: 18 or above

  • Delivery fee: Dh30 per order

Pre-orders were open from September 21 to 25. A Dh150 priority booking fee applied to Mega Gold and Mega Silver packs during the pre-order period.

VIP Pack purchases are generally final and cannot be cancelled, exchanged or modified. Packs are valid for Season 31 only.

More benefits for VIP Pack holders

Depending on the package, buyers can also receive benefits from participating Dubai attractions, including:

  • Dubai Parks and Resorts tickets

  • Riverland Dubai packages

  • Real Madrid World tickets

  • Discounts at The Green Planet

  • Roxy Cinemas discounts

  • T-Rex Glamping discounts

  • Food and beverage offers

  • VIP parking at Dubai Parks and Resorts

Wonder Pass holders can also receive up to 50 per cent complimentary bonus points when topping up through the Global Village website, app or ticket counters.

Dubai Police warn of fake Global Village offers

Dubai Police have warned residents about fake websites and social media accounts offering bogus Global Village packages.

Residents are advised to purchase VIP Packs only through the authorised sales channel, avoid unusually cheap offers and avoid clicking suspicious links.

Buyers should also verify social media accounts before making payments and never share personal or payment details with unverified sellers.

When does Global Village Season 31 open?

Global Village Season 31 opens on October 14, 2026, at 6pm, under the theme “A More Wonderful World”.

The new season will feature entertainment, shopping, dining and attractions, along with themed pavilions showcasing cultures, food and products from around the world.

Global Village says Season 30 featured more than 40,000 shows and entertainment experiences, with cultural performances, international street shows, concerts, fireworks and family attractions.

Season 31 will run until May 2027.

Related Topics:
DubaiGlobal VillageDubai tourism

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