Dubai Police warn of fake Global Village Season 31 websites and social media scams

Public told to report suspicious Global Village links to Dubai Police eCrime
Dubai: Dubai Police has warned residents to watch out for fake websites and social media accounts offering fraudulent packages for the new season of Global Village Dubai, as scammers try to take advantage of demand for Season 31 deals to steal money and personal details.
The warning comes as Global Village prepares to release its exclusive VIP Packs for Season 31, available in stages only through the Coca-Cola Arena website. Presales run from 21 to 25 September, letting guests buy their preferred packs early for an extra fee, followed by general sales from 26 September.
Police said this type of fraud tends to reappear each year around the announcement of Global Village activities and packages. Scammers create or copy websites and social media accounts that closely resemble official pages, tricking users into thinking they are dealing with an authorised platform. Victims may then be led to make fraudulent purchases or hand over personal information that can later be misused.
Dubai Police also urged the public to be cautious of prices or offers that seem unusually low or too good to be true. Tickets and packages should only be bought through official, authorised channels, and people should avoid clicking links or following accounts from unknown sources. Taking a moment to check where an offer comes from can help protect personal data, avoid financial loss and ensure a safe purchase.
Anyone who spots a suspicious account or link has been asked to report it through Dubai Police's eCrime platform or by calling 901. Police said such reports help fight cybercrime and protect others from falling victim to similar scams.