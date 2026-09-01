Dubai issues social media rules for doctors, health facilities and influencers: bans misleading claims

DHA lists banned words, claims and certain clips, requires consent for patient images
Dubai: Dubai's healthcare regulator has issued a detailed set of social media rules for doctors, clinics and hospitals, banning a long list of exaggerated words and claims that could mislead patients online.
The Dubai Health Authority's (DHA) Standards for Medical Advertisement Content on Social Media apply to every DHA-licensed health facility and healthcare professional advertising on platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, WhatsApp and LinkedIn.
Crucially, the rules don't stop at doctors and clinics. Social media influencers who promote a health facility's services, treatments or outcomes are also brought under the standard.
Any such post naming or identifying a facility must first be approved by that facility's medical director, and the health facility itself remains liable for content filmed on its premises, even if it's shot on a personal phone by an influencer or posted from a personal account.
Doctors who split their time between Dubai and other countries must keep a separate, Dubai-specific social media account that follows these standards in full, including for any content involving patients treated elsewhere.
Ads cannot use words such as "miraculous," "magic," "unique," "the best," "exclusive," "safest," "incomparable," "unprecedented," "100 per cent," "absolutely certain," "assured success," "has no side effects," "get money back," "famous," "pioneer" and "immediate results," among others.
Negative or unfounded statements against other doctors, healthcare facilities or government entities are barred too.
Facilities and professionals must not use titles that differ from what's on their DHA licence, ruling out terms such as "Cosmetic Specialist," "Aesthetic Consultant," "Cosmetologist," "Anti-Ageing Specialist" or "Beauty Expert."
The prefix "Dr" may only be used by physicians, dentists and professionals holding a recognised PhD, and PhD certificates must be attested by the UAE Ministry of Education.
Every social media post that names or refers to a health facility must be approved by that facility's medical director, who is also responsible for training staff, appointing someone to moderate accounts, and archiving all posts for audits the DHA can carry out at any time.
Facilities cannot use the DHA's logo or name, or that of any other government body, without written approval, and cannot feature patients treated in their Dubai facilities on their international social media accounts.
Written consent is mandatory before any patient's picture, video or statement is used in an advert, and separate parental consent is required if the patient is under 18.
Before-and-after photos must be of the same person, shot with the same lens and without editing, and must carry a disclaimer that results can vary from one individual to another.
Filming or live-streaming inside operating theatres or procedure rooms while a patient is undergoing minor or major surgery, or is under general anaesthesia, is banned for promotional purposes.
According to the DHA, ads must not create unrealistic expectations, use scare tactics to push a treatment, exploit a patient's lack of medical knowledge, or claim a doctor's services are superior to a rival's.
Testimonials comparing different health professions are also disallowed, as is any content that breaches UAE culture, Islamic values or displays intimacy.
The latest circular is part of the authority's wider push, under its 2022-2026 strategic priorities, to keep Dubai's health sector a trusted source of information while protecting patients and the public from unsafe or unethical advertising.
Medical directors are also required to make sure all staff are told about the potential penalties for violating these social media rules.
They should also ensure induction training and regular refresher sessions on acceptable use of social media.