US governor signs law to limit children's social media risks

California's new law targets users under 16, but doesn't require a full ban for those users. Instead, it defines "addictive" features as ones that are "psychologically exploitative" and prohibits social media companies from providing children with features such as infinite scroll, algorithmic recommendations and autoplay. Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, already agreed to implement a similar approach as part of a settlement with California and dozens of other US states, which sued the social media giant for allegedly violating various state and federal laws related to children's privacy and consumer protections. Pexels