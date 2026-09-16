Meta launches paid WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook features in UAE from Dh5.99

From AI tools to themes, Meta rolls out subscription tiers for UAE users
Dubai: Meta is rolling out Meta One, a new subscription service offering UAE users extra features across WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Meta AI — starting at Dh5.99 a month.
The catch? The core versions of the apps remain free, but users who want more AI, customisation and professional tools will now have a growing menu of paid upgrades.
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Meta said more than 50 features are being launched across its apps, with more planned for products including Edits and AI glasses. The company said its plans have generated 15 million subscriptions and trials to date, globally.
The cheapest option is WhatsApp Plus at Dh5.99 a month, while Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus cost Dh7.99 each.
Meta One UAE prices
• WhatsApp Plus: Dh5.99/month
• Instagram Plus: Dh7.99/month
• Facebook Plus: Dh7.99/month
• Core: Dh22.99/month
• Premium: Dh76.99/month
• Essential (creators/businesses): From Dh46.99/month
• Advanced: From Dh119/month
• Expert: From Dh359/month
• Max: From Dh1,199/month
Meta said pricing and features can vary by region, app and account.
For Dh5.99, WhatsApp Plus offers exclusive themes and icons, special-effect stickers and more pinned chats.
Meta also plans to test storage for chat and media backups and Focus Schedules, which can mute or hide chats at set times.
The Dh22.99 Core plan and Dh76.99 Premium plan bundle the individual app subscriptions with greater access to Meta's AI tools. That includes more image and video generation through Meta AI, as well as additional use of tools such as Instagram's Restyle and voice effects.
Meta insists that Meta AI remains free for everyday use. The paid tiers are aimed at users who want greater AI usage and more creative options.
Meta is also pitching the subscriptions to creators and businesses.
The Essential plan starts at Dh46.99, offering tools including enhanced profiles, a prominent follow button on Reels, automated follow invitations and greater access to Meta Business Agent on WhatsApp.
Higher-priced plans add scheduling, analytics, audience insights, team access and additional WhatsApp business tools.
The top Max plan starts at Dh1,199 a month.
Meta's pitch is essentially simple: the apps remain free — but if you want more of what makes them useful, there's now a subscription tier for that.
So, does everyone have to pay?
No. Meta's core WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Meta AI services remain free.
Meta One is an optional paid subscription for users who want additional features, such as:
• More AI usage and image/video generation
• Extra WhatsApp personalisation features
• Additional Instagram and Facebook features
• Creator and business tools
• More advanced analytics and publishing options
So, for example, you do not have to pay Dh5.99 to continue using WhatsApp. Dh5.99 is the price if you choose to subscribe to WhatsApp Plus and want its additional features.