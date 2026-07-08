Meta's new Muse AI can turn Instagram photos into AI art

New AI creates and edits images, but Instagram photo feature raises questions worldwide
Meta has another AI model to show the world. This one is called Muse Image.
On the surface, it's an image generator. Type a prompt, and it creates a picture. But that's only part of the story.
With Muse, Meta is trying to make AI image creation feel less like a standalone tool and more like something that lives inside the apps people already use every day. The company has begun rolling it out through Meta AI on WhatsApp, Instagram and its standalone Meta AI app, with Facebook and Messenger set to follow. The announcement came from Meta Superintelligence Labs, the division leading the company's latest AI push.
The timing isn't accidental.
Image generation has become one of the fastest-moving corners of artificial intelligence. Nearly every major tech company is chasing the same goal: make creating, editing and personalising images as easy as sending a message.
OpenAI has steadily expanded ChatGPT's image capabilities. Google, meanwhile, recently introduced Nano Banana 2 Lite, a lighter, faster image model aimed at creators and developers. The race is no longer just about who can produce the prettiest picture. It's about whose AI people use without even thinking about it.
That's where Muse starts to look different.
Beyond creating images from text, it can edit uploaded photos, let users sketch changes directly onto an image, redesign interiors, generate invitations and social graphics, and apply preset creative styles. Meta is also adding more than 30 AI-generated visual effects to Instagram Stories in the United States, continuing its strategy of folding generative AI into everyday social experiences.
One feature, though, has attracted immediate attention.
Muse can reference public Instagram accounts when generating images. Meta says users remain in control through privacy settings that determine whether their public content can be used for AI-generated content. Critics argue the question isn't simply whether the controls exist, but whether most people know they're there. Privacy groups have long warned that AI features are becoming easier to use than they are to understand.
The rollout also says something about Meta itself.
Over the past year, the company has reshaped its AI organisation, bringing much of its work under the newly formed Meta Superintelligence Labs, acknowledging the need to move faster amid increasingly aggressive competition. Muse is among the first consumer-facing products to emerge from that effort.
It's another sign of where Meta sees AI heading. Not as a separate destination, but as a layer spread across its entire ecosystem—one that quietly powers conversations, creativity, recommendations and, increasingly, the way people make images.