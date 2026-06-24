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Would you wear AI on your face? Meta’s new smart glasses fix blinking photos and can see, translate 20 languages

Meta's new glasses have a Kylie Jenner edition too

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
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Meta launches $299 AI smart glasses without Ray-Ban branding, targeting mass-market wearable computing
Meta launches $299 AI smart glasses without Ray-Ban branding, targeting mass-market wearable computing

Remember when smart glasses were either too expensive, too futuristic-looking, or both? Well, Meta might have found the middle ground.

Meta has unveiled its first-ever self-branded AI smart glasses, stepping out from under the Ray-Ban and Oakley labels that helped launch its wearable ambitions. The new collection starts at $299 (around Dh1,100), making it $80 cheaper than the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 glasses, while packing in many of the same headline features.

The lineup includes two core models, the Meta Adventurer and Meta Fury , alongside a fashion-forward collaboration with Kylie Jenner called the Meta Glasses by Kylie.

Three styles, one AI-powered brain

At first glance, the glasses look more like something you'd spot at a trendy eyewear store than a tech convention.

The Meta Adventurer is the understated option, featuring a slim rectangular frame inspired by classic everyday sunglasses. The Meta Fury, meanwhile, leans into a bolder aesthetic with thicker arms and a chunkier silhouette designed to make more of a statement.

Then there's the premium offering: Meta Glasses by Kylie, priced at $399 (about Dh1,465). The oval-shaped frame features a small gemstone detail near the camera, a makeup-friendly metal nose pad and even a charging case with a built-in mirror. In perhaps the most Kylie twist imaginable, users can also swap the default Meta AI voice for an AI-generated version of Jenner's voice.

The glasses come in 26 different frame and lens combinations, including shades such as Racing Green, Merlot, Sandstone and Classic Black. Buyers can choose from clear, sun, polarised, Transitions and prescription lenses.

So what can these glasses actually do?

Behind the fashionable frames sits a surprisingly capable set of hardware.

All three models feature a 12-megapixel camera capable of recording 3K video, open-ear speakers for music and calls, a five-microphone system for voice commands, and more than eight hours of battery life on a single charge.

The included charging case adds up to 40 hours of extra power, meaning users could theoretically go several days before needing to plug in.

Comfort has also received attention. Meta says the glasses include adjustable nose pads, flexible temple tips and hinges designed to accommodate a wider variety of face shapes.

A dedicated action button on the frame can instantly launch Meta AI or be customised for other shortcuts.

Meet Muse Spark, Meta's newest AI model

The biggest upgrade isn't visible at all.

According to Tech Times, the glasses are the first devices to ship with Muse Spark, a new AI model developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs. Unlike Meta's well-known open-source Llama models, Muse Spark is proprietary and specifically designed for wearable devices.

In practical terms, it means the glasses can understand what you're looking at and respond to questions in real time. Users can ask for information about nearby landmarks, get recommendations, check sports scores, manage schedules or receive contextual assistance based on their surroundings.

Meta is also expanding live translation capabilities. The glasses now support 20 languages, including newly added options such as Hindi, Arabic, Mandarin, Japanese and Korean.

For travellers, that means the possibility of near real-time multilingual conversations without constantly reaching for a phone.

One feature photographers may actually love

Among the new software additions is Dynamic Photo, which automatically captures multiple images and selects what it believes is the best shot.

It's like a burst mode with an AI editor working in the background, potentially saving users from discovering too late that someone blinked in the perfect photo.

Meta is also working on pedestrian navigation features that could eventually provide turn-by-turn directions directly through voice guidance, reducing the need to repeatedly check a smartphone screen while walking.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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