Best polarised sunglasses on Amazon.ae 2026: Beat the glare in bright UAE sunshine

Persol has long been associated with handcrafted eyewear, and the PO0649 continues that tradition. Its distinctive keyhole bridge and signature arrow detailing have changed little over the years because the design still works. Flexible Meflecto temples help spread pressure more evenly around the head, making these sunglasses comfortable during extended wear. Polarised lenses help reduce reflected glare in bright conditions, making them suitable for driving as well as everyday use. Buyers looking for refined styling rather than an overtly sporty appearance will find plenty to appreciate here.